Ayesha Singh Spotted At Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sets; Is Sai Joshi Coming Back?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, one of the latest television shows, recently underwent a generational leap, leading to the departure of the previous leads, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt last month. However, it seems like Ayesha Singh has made her way back to the sets of the show.

3 things you need to know

The show's first episode aired on 5th October 2020.

After the generational leap, the new leads are Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma.

The show's storyline was loosely inspired by the Bengali series Kusum Dola.

Ayesha Singh's Return to the set



Ever since she bid adieu to the show, social media has been buzzing with discussions about Ayesha Singh and her character, Sai Joshi. Fans have been reminiscing about throwback memories and expressing how much they miss her in the new episodes. Recently, a fan club of Ayesha posted her pictures from the sets of the show.

(Ayesha Singh on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin | Image: Instagram)



The pictures quickly went viral, and fans were elated to see the actress back on the sets. Speculations arose about whether she was there for work or just visiting. In one photo, she was seen sitting behind the cameraman during the shoot, and in another, she was captured having fun with the cast and crew members.

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's farewell



In June, the cast and crew members wrapped up the shoot of the first season, bidding an emotional farewell to the show. Ayesha and Neil shared various glimpses of the last day on their respective social media platforms. To mark the same, all of them decided to twin in yellow-colored outfits. They concluded their last working day on a sweet note by cutting a cake together.

(A still from the show featuring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. | Image: Twitter)



For Ayesha, it was her first show as a lead actress, while Neil is a seasoned actor in the television industry. The new season, introduced by legendary actress Rekha, will focus on actors Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh.