Ayub Khan On Envying The Enthusiasm Of Co-stars And Benefits Of Social Media

Actor Ayub Khan states that social media has become an industry in itself and a rather successful one with all the possibilities that are coming up with it. He mentions how it is giving everyone a chance to showcase their talents and they don’t have to wait for a chance to come on TVs or in films. Read along to know what else the actor had to say about the scope of social media, and other excerpts from the interaction.

Ayub Khan on the benefits of social media

The actor is currently seen on the show Ranju Ki Betiyaan opposite his two on-screen wives Reena Kapoor and Deepshikha Nagpal. In a recent media interaction, he opened up about the huge responsibilities that social media has created and how it is a very helpful platform for people with talent. Ayub says, “Social media has given a platform to those, who sometimes are too far down the line in being recognised for their talent. For the artist, there is a very relevant saying, ‘jo dikhta hai, wohi biktha hain’. He further adds, “Gone are the days where one had to wait for getting a chance to be seen on the silver screen or the idiot box! Many actors have become hugely successful just by them creating their content on social media”.

Post this, he talks about his co-actor Deepshika, who uses social media to engage with their show’s audience and keep them interested. The former says, “I as an actor find it commendable when my co-actor (Deepshika Nagpal) diligently makes time to make content for her platforms. Usually, our sets are brimming with her creativity and ideas, the moment the directors call out ‘CUT’ and lighting begins, which gives her enough time for her creative juices to begin flowing, for her next post on social media”.

He also expresses envying the zeal of some of the other artistes who he works with and says, “I am envious of many of the artist's enthusiasm and energy who I see regularly around me, creating their content, to keep the millions of fans following them, engaged with their content. But not envious enough to push myself to do the same, unfortunately”.

