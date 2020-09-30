'Baal Veer' Actor Navina Bole Tests COVID-19 Positive; Shares Health Update

Baal Veer actor Navina Bole recently took to Instagram to share that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared a series of pictures of her that she clicked at home. In the pictures, she is seen donning her nightwear as she spent her time at home. Navina Bole penned a beautiful thought as she shared her health update.

The actor wrote, “Feeling sexy is a woman's birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental!”. Navina Bole also stated that she is COVID-19 positive and has been in isolation, recovering. She also added a hashtag that said "need your prayers". Fans in huge number wished the actor good health and speedy recovery. Actor Rati Pandey also sent her wishes for good health. She wrote, “You are a strong woman I know...wishing you a speedy recoveryðŸ¤—”. Navina Bole has worked in shows like Ishqbaaz and Jeanie aur Juju. Take a look at Navina Bole’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Himanshi Khurana tests COVID-19 positive after attending famers' protest in Punjab

Also Read| Jim Parsons talks about being COVID-19 positive & how Sheldon would deal with the pandemic

Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh's COVID-19 treatment journey

Earlier, Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh tested positive for COVID-19. On July 15, Shrenu Parikh took to social media and informed fans about the same. Shrenu also wrote, "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with."

Shrenu expressed concern and asked people to be very careful and also urged fans to save themselves from the virus. Shrenu Parikh penned a note that read, "Hey everyone has been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found COVID positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too." Later, the actor got discharged from the hospital and it seems that she has now fully recovered from the disease.

Also Read| Navina Bole makes comeback with 'TMKOC' post her pregnancy; See post

She took to Instagram on July 20 to share her health update. The actor shared a picture of her where she is seen sitting on a chair wearing masks and gloves. A hospital nurse is seen taking her out of the hospital. Talking about her health update, Shrenu Parikh wrote, “My Dearest extended family, friends n my well-wishers! I just don’t know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God n ur prayers, I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much.” Shrenu Parikh also wished her fans good health and extended her gratitude towards the Corona warriors at the hospital for taking care of her.

Also Read| Navina Bole mourns father's death; says 'I regret not having spent enough time with you'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.