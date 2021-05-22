'Baalveer Returns' Goes Off-air, Actor Dev Joshi Pens An Emotional Note

Due to the ongoing pandemic and its restrictions, the production of many TV shows have been stalled completely. And Sab TV’s fantasy drama Baalveer Returns is a new entrant in the list. The show featuring Dev Joshi in the lead is now going off-air. Sharing the news, Dev penned down an emotional note talking about his journey and experience of playing titular and other several roles in the show.

Dev Joshi Bids Farewell To Baalveer Returns

Sharing a picture from the sets of Baalveer Returns, actor Dev Joshi wrote a long and emotional note as the show goes off-air. He cites the ongoing pandemic as one of the important reasons behind the show getting stalled. In his post, Dev referred to it as “another interval” in the journey of Baalveer. Highlighting his “wonderful journey of 9 years”, he defined Baalveer Returns as an amazing new saga. Also, he talked about his several characters including Kaal, Happy, Debu, and Baalveer.

Furthermore, talking about the show going off-air, he added, “This Pandemic, has affected all of us in its own way and in an even bigger sense to our industry. And hence we need to take a break. I wanna thank from my whole heart to each and every crew member for all the wonderful memories, stories, and unforgettable moments we shared with each other! We are now an inseparable part of our lives and that's how we would continue ahead. This journey may have come to an end, but life never stops.” Concluding his note, Dev thanked his fans while urging them to stay safe and healthy.

About The Baalveer Franchise

The first season of Baalveer aired in the year 2012 and became one of the colossal hits among the fantasy genre. Playing the role of Baalveer, Dev Joshi rose to fame on television. The first season went off-air in 2016 with more than a thousand episodes. And it was in 2019 that the sequel, Baalveer Returns made its way on the small screens.

In this sequel, Dev played seven different characters. Apart from Dev, Baalveer Returns featured many child artists who became popular names. The show featured Khushi Bhardwaj, Mihir Rajda, Dimple Kawa, and few others.

Image Source: Dev Joshi Instagram

