Baalveer To Die In The Much-loved Show 'Baalveer Returns'? Watch Promo

The much-acclaimed show Baalveer Returns is all set to leave its viewers speechless as Baalveer gets into an intense battle where he is seen losing his life. Dev Joshi recently took to his Instagram handle to share the latest promo of the show which has left fans confused. Along with the video, the actor also penned a note in the caption section revealing details about the same.

In the promo video, Shaurya the lion, Vivian, and Baal Pari are all gathered around Baalveer as he is seen breathing his last and losing his powers. They are all in tears over this heartbreaking incident. However, Shaurya’s speech in the background gives viewers a little hope about Baalveer’s return. He can be heard saying that Timnasa has destroyed Baalveer but not the bad and evil and with Baalveer’s death someone has woken up, somewhere.

Along with the video, Dev Joshi also penned a note that read, “Timnasa ka anth hua hai, par buraayion ka nahi. Meri maut se zinda hui hai yeh kaunsi taaqat nayi? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye #BaalveerReturns 2 April shaam 7 baje sirf Sony SAB par”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Dev Joshi shared the post online, fans were super shocked seeing the promo and flooded the comment section with many questions. Some of the users could not believe that Baalveer is no more, while some were so worried about what would happen to the show. One of the users wrote, “ab kya hoga”. Another one wrote, “oh no! what is going to happen”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Baalveer cast and more

SAB TV's Baalveer Returns is a superhero fantasy television series. Baalveer's first season premiered on October 8, 2012, and lasted 1111 episodes. The second season of Baalveer Returns premiered on September 10, 2019, after a nearly three-year hiatus. The daily soap stars Dev Joshi as Baalveer, Vansh Sayani as Junior Baalveer, Pavitra Punia as Timnasa. The children's Indian superhero show is produced by Optimystix Entertainment and written by Rohit Malhotra. It's also available to watch on Sony Liv right now.

Image source: A still from Baalveer Returns

