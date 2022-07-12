Last Updated:

'Baarish Aayi Hain': Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's Music Video Teaser Unveiled; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set for their next venture which will be a romantic music video, titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain'. Watch the teaser here:

Written By
Swati Singh
baarish aayi hain

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra


Popular Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set for the release of their forthcoming romantic music video, titled Baarish Aayi Hain. On Tuesday, the makers of the much-awaited project unveiled an intriguing teaser which saw Tejasswi and Karan sharing some romantic moments together in the rain. Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben have lent their voice for the upcoming music video.

As per the text written on the teaser, the forthcoming song is an extension of the earlier monsoon songs Baarish and Baarish Ban Jana and is termed as the ‘rain anthem of the year’. 

Baarish Aayi Hain teaser unveiled

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 12, Tejasswi Prakash dropped a teaser video of Baarish Aayi Hain. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Aisi #BaarishAayiHai... How will this story go? Find out on 14th July at 11 am, only on @vyrloriginals @youtubeindia channel@tejasswiprakash @shreyaghoshal @stebinben @javedmohsin_official @mohsinshaikhmusic @javedmzk @kunaalvermaa @poojasinghgujral @aditya_datt." 

READ | 'Lock Upp': Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash fans go gaga over his statement on ladylove

As per the caption, the music video will be released on 14th July at 11 am.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

The teaser starts with Karan Kundrra's entry on a bike as he comes to meet Tejasswi who looks adorable in a colour-blocked outfit. The duo share some romantic moments together in the rain and in the end, they both seem to head their separate ways.

READ | Karan Kundrra opens up on finding Tejasswi Prakash on reality show; says 'it is destiny'

While Kundrra gets her to step in the car, he himself gets on his bike. The Baarish had Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, Baarish Ban Jana featured Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan and both became hits soon after their release.

READ | Tejasswi Prakash surprises beau Karan Kundrra; goes down on one knee to propose to him

Fans say they 'can't wait' for the song's release

Netizens are excited to witness Tejasswi and Karan's chemistry in their new song which is evident from the comment section. A fan wrote, "your chemistry your smiling faces in the element are the music is so soothing can't wait for the song", terming the song 'perfect', another fan commented, "Perfect song for perfect couple Love you Tejran", while an Instagram user wrote, "Can't wait for the song" and others dropped hearts to the post.

READ | 'Lock Upp': Tejasswi Prakash to join Karan Kundrra, hints at arrival with 'special powers'

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is busy filming for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, while Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. The duo started dating when they appeared on Bigg Boss 15.

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra

READ | Karan Kundrra slams Tejasswi's fans for morphing his pics with hate wishes, latter reacts
First Published:
COMMENT