'Baarish Aayi Hain': Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's Music Video Teaser Unveiled; Watch

Popular Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set for the release of their forthcoming romantic music video, titled Baarish Aayi Hain. On Tuesday, the makers of the much-awaited project unveiled an intriguing teaser which saw Tejasswi and Karan sharing some romantic moments together in the rain. Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben have lent their voice for the upcoming music video.

As per the text written on the teaser, the forthcoming song is an extension of the earlier monsoon songs Baarish and Baarish Ban Jana and is termed as the ‘rain anthem of the year’.

Baarish Aayi Hain teaser unveiled

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 12, Tejasswi Prakash dropped a teaser video of Baarish Aayi Hain. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Aisi #BaarishAayiHai... How will this story go? Find out on 14th July at 11 am, only on @vyrloriginals @youtubeindia channel@tejasswiprakash @shreyaghoshal @stebinben @javedmohsin_official @mohsinshaikhmusic @javedmzk @kunaalvermaa @poojasinghgujral @aditya_datt."

As per the caption, the music video will be released on 14th July at 11 am.

The teaser starts with Karan Kundrra's entry on a bike as he comes to meet Tejasswi who looks adorable in a colour-blocked outfit. The duo share some romantic moments together in the rain and in the end, they both seem to head their separate ways.

While Kundrra gets her to step in the car, he himself gets on his bike. The Baarish had Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, Baarish Ban Jana featured Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan and both became hits soon after their release.

Fans say they 'can't wait' for the song's release

Netizens are excited to witness Tejasswi and Karan's chemistry in their new song which is evident from the comment section. A fan wrote, "your chemistry your smiling faces in the element are the music is so soothing can't wait for the song", terming the song 'perfect', another fan commented, "Perfect song for perfect couple Love you Tejran", while an Instagram user wrote, "Can't wait for the song" and others dropped hearts to the post.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is busy filming for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, while Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. The duo started dating when they appeared on Bigg Boss 15.

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra