'Baarish Ban Jaana' Song Review: A Soul-stirring Melody That's All About Finding Love

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's new soulful music video Baarish Ban Jaana has released on Thursday, June 03, 2021. Crooned by Payal Dev & Stebin Ben, the lyrics of this heart touching song is penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. The music video of Baarish Ban Jaana is all about unconditional love and romance.

This heart-wrenching song articulates the story of a famous Bollywood couple who go through a terrible break-up and it’s all over the news. However, post their break-up, the duo goes on to work together for an upcoming project which is a love song. They begin shooting and complete the first scene after which Shaheer tells the director that he won’t be able to act with Hina due to their break-up. The director makes him understand and then Shaheer agrees to it.

The music video then follows the duo in their shooting process. The video shows them enacting some adorable love scenes some of which are them dancing in the rain, cuddling in the bed, taking care of each other and much more. In one scene, the two are seen close to each other and the director says cut but the two are still showing their affection to each other.

Once the project wraps up, the two are seen standing far from each other and then Hina is seen looking at Shaheer who is busy taking pictures with fans. She soon leaves the sets and stops mid-way as she has a break-down. As Hina looks around, she sees Shaheer standing at a distance and the video ends with them once again expressing their love for each other. The song's lyrics trace the feeling of keeping up with the promise of true love. Listen to the Baarish song below.

Netizens react

As soon as the video was shared online, fans have been going gaga over it. They heaped praise on the duo for their acting abilities and the storyline. Some people were gushing over the lyrics, while others were raving about how addicting the music video was. One of the users wrote, “Oh My Goodness😍What A Beautiful Song This Is♥️And Just Look At Hina Khan & Her Expressions. Her Chemistry With Shaheer Is Just Fire And I Can Literally Watch This Song Thousands Of Times”. Another user wrote, “Totally obsessed with Shaheer --- His looks, his expressions, his acting skills”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Image: A still from the song

