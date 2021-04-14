Baba Ramdev Reveals When He Decided To Take Sanyaas, Says 'got A New Life' On Ramanavami

After a series of singing sensations and Bollywood actors, the next guest on the popular singing reality show is the Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev. During the episode, he will be seen sharing his story, what made him give up his life of comforts and start living a sober life. Read along to know more about the upcoming episode and everything that will happen on it.

Baba Ramdev reveals when he decided to take Sanyaas from a life of comforts

According to a media statement, the stage of Indian Idol 12 on Sony Entertainment Television will be on the spiritual and peaceful side of things, as the contestants will be narrating the Ramayana on National Television. This is to celebrate the auspicious day of Ram Navami, on the show and the Hindu epic will be narrated in a musical way. The show will be experiencing something like this for the first time and making the episode more iconic, will be the presence of Baba Ramdev.

The festival of Ram Navami will also feature Indian Idol’s contestants perform some of the most soothing melodies, that will make all the audiences and judges lean into Bhakti and set an absolutely peaceful and calm atmosphere on the set. The Yoga Guru will be seen enjoying himself as he listens to the harmonious voice of the contestants. In the due course of the episode, Baba Ramdev also shared that 27 years ago, it was the day of Ram Navami when he decided to give up his life of luxuries and comforts and became a Sanyaasi.

Sharing his story Baba Ramdev said, “27 years back on the occasion on Ramanavami, I decided that I want to dedicate my life to simple living and get rid of all the amenities and comfort of life. Ramanavami holds a very special place in my heart as this is the day when I got a new life and I started living a simple and sober life. Today I would like to bless all the contestants of Indian idol as their voices gave me goosebumps, they are so melodious, and their voices take you into another zone altogether. Wish them all the luck for their future.”

