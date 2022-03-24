Babita Phogat Reveals She Wishes To Watch 'The Kashmir Files' After 'Lock Upp' Elimination

Kangana Ranaut is currently hosting a reality show Lock Upp, from which wrestling champion Babita Phogat was recently eliminated. The former contestant of the ALTBalaji show has now revealed her plans after being eliminated from the show. She mentioned in an interview with DNA that she wishes to watch the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files.

Babita Phogat to watch The Kashmir Files

Babita Phogat exited Lock Upp as her stint on the reality show came to an end and revealed to DNA what she wishes to do now that she is out of the show. She mentioned to the publication that she learnt about the buzz surrounding The Kashmir Files after she exited the show and also revealed that her father-in-law had already watched it. She hailed the concept of the film as she mentioned it could either be called a 'topical film' or it could be called the 'truth'. She mentioned that the Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer has awakened people as it told the 'untold truth' about Kashmiri Pandits. Phogat mentioned that watching the film was at the top of her life after her exit from the reality show and mentioned she would watch The Kashmir Files in the next few days. She also stated that she would take as many people along with her as she could, as she wanted to 'experience the pain and misery' that the film depicts.

The Kashmir Files was recently also screened at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for its members and employees. The movie was the first one of the year screened at the BSE Hall and pictures of the same were shared on social media. It was also mentioned that the practice of streaming films at the BSE was halted for two years owing to the COVID pandemic.

@BSEIndia does movie screenings based on availability of movie prints for its members & employees at its iconic BSE Hall. Due to Covid pandemic the same was stopped for last 2 years. This year’s first movie screening was done today for the film Kashmir Files after office hours. pic.twitter.com/zalsemq8PG — BSE India (@BSEIndia) March 23, 2022

The Kashmir Files at the box office

The film has been breaking all records at the box office since its release on the big screen. On its 13th day of release, the film joined the Rs 200-crore club and crossed Sooryavanshi to become the highest-grossing film in the COVID era. Fans now wait to see how much the film will make in the days to come.

Image: Instagram/@babitaphogatofficial, @vivekagnihotri