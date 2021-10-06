Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Finale: Mari & Kenny Engaged; Who Broke Up? Check Details

The journey of two months for the viewers of Bachelor in Paradise ended with surprises as the seventh season came to a close on Tuesday. Some left happy, but there was heartbreak for others as both engagements and splits were in store for the participants.

Among the popular couples were Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin-Solis. Here's what happened with the duo at the finale:

Mari and Kenny engaged at Bachelor in Paradise finale

Mari and Kenny had some hurdles, a love triangle, and their 15-year-age gap, the former is 25 and the latter is 40, in front of them. However, neither of the hurdles was big enough for them to not go to the fantasy suite together.

Kenny said that Mari, who hails from Odenton, Maryland, changed his life. He shared that it was the first time he had confessed his feelings for someone, and Mari accepted his proposal. They left the beach as an engaged couple.

Who broke up on Bachelor in Paradise?

Ed Waisbrot and Mykenna Dorn left Paradise separately. This was after Mykenna spurned all his efforts to take her to the fantasy suite. She was convinced that their relationship did not have a future.

James Bonsall and Anna Redman also separated. The duo had started positively, but the spark did not last enough. He was also sure of them being unlikely to fall in love despite Anna believing that something could work out after the show.

He also invited Aaron Clancy to leave the beach with him, and the latter agreed, thus breaking up with Tia Booth without any discussion on what prompted his decision. James and Aaron left for the States together and going on a piggyback ride too.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were the other couples who broke up at the finale. Though Thomas was ready to take the final step, Becca was apprehensive as she wanted him to be more real. As she decided to part ways, Thomas broke down. She chased him and told him that the time they spent together was genuine. His reaction made her regret her decision and that his pleas to 'trust him' were feelings she had never gone through.

The duo is now in a relationship after leaving Paradise, as shown in the post-credit segment.