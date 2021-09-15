‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Who Is Blake Monar? Will He End Up With Tia Booth?

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 is currently being aired on television with some exciting twists among the contestants. As two of the popular contestants namely Blake Monar and Tia Booth’s chemistry is creating a buzz among the fans, they are also looking forward to knowing whether the duo will end up together in the upcoming episode.

In the latest episode, the women talk about the third rose ceremony when the host announces the names of potential women going homeland says that they will be Natasha, Jessenia, Chelsea, and DeAndra.

Who Is Blake Monar on Bachelor in Paradise?

For those wondering who is Blake Monar from Bachelor in Paradise season 7, he was the second Blake M. from The Bachelorette season 16. During the show, he was with Clare Crawley but was unable to go ahead to The Bachelorette season 17 and was allegedly engaged to Katie Thurston before featuring on Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

Will Blake and Tia end up together on Bachelor in Paradise season 7?

During the recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Tia Booth tells Blake that James gave her a rose the other night when Blake asks her whether she would like to go on a date with him. Tia then agrees to go on a date with him and does not even look back at James that leaves the latter worried. Tia and Blake then go on a rough ride and later enjoy a drink together. Tia later expresses her feeling to him and says that she feels comfortable with him to which he says that he feels the same. They both then kiss each other while James, on the other hand, feels how tough it would be for him if Tia comes back making a connection with Blak as he does not have a connection with anyone else.

Later, as the cocktail party begins, Natasha opens up about how Brendon downplayed his relationship with Pieper to which joe gets shocked. Brendon later admits that he did see Pieper the day before he left. Even Pieper said that she came to the show to spend time with Brendon. Furthermore, the names of the people going home are revealed which included Demi, Tammy, Deandra, and Jessenia.

Image: Instagram/@bachelorinparadise