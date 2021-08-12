'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' Promises Delightful Bond Between Disha Parmar And Nakuul Mehta

Ekta Kapoor's highly anticipated show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 dropped its first teaser. Featuring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead, the teaser flaunted their promising chemistry in the nostalgic roles of Priya and Ram, respectively. Check out the video here.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Reuniting after almost a decade, Parmar and Mehta rekindled their chemistry in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. In the video, Ram and Priya stumble upon each other at a party. Meeting unexpectedly, they ask each other the reason for staying single till now. Mehta as Ram Kapoor presented his reasons to which Disha as Priya empathetically agreed. The new video was enough to send netizens in a frenzy as they believed that the actors' maintained their chemistry even in new roles.

Disha Parmar took to her Instagram to share the new teaser and explained how she decided to take up the role of Priya. She wrote, "Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen! This show fell into my lap out of nowhere, in such a short period & I feel nothing could have been better than this one! Nervous, Excited & all kinds of jitters!!." She continued urging her fans to shower the new season with the same love writing, "Looking forward for you all to see the show & Give the same Love you gave first #badeacchelagtehain."

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta was excited to share the screen with Parmar once again after 11 years. He said, "We made it back to your TeeVee 📺 So looking forward to this exciting collaboration with some ace storytellers & artists. P.S. Also, Hey, I’m Ram 😍."

More on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

The roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sharma in Bade Acche Lagte Hain were played by Actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The first instalment of the series was appreciated widely in the country and, in the four years of its running, witnessed massive popularity. Filling in their shoes, Parmar and Mehta have set the hopes high for netizens as they have already proved their pairing in the 2012 series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara as Pankhuri and Aaditya.

