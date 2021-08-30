'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2': Rahul Vaidya Excitedly Cheers For His 'star' Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently got married. They are undoubtedly one of television's most loved couples, never failing to share their adoration for each other on social media. Disha is set to star in Ekta Kapoor's much-anticipated sequel of Bade Acche Lagte Hain as the leading lady and Rahul can't seem to contain his excitement ahead of the show's premiere. The singer shared a billboard featuring the show's poster, calling Disha her star as he wished her good luck.

Ahead of the TV show's first episode, which airs today, wishes have been pouring in for the lead duo of Disha and Nakuul Mehta, who take on the role of Priya and Ram.

Rahul wishes Disha ahead of her show, calls her "My star"

The Madhaniya singer took to his Instagram stories today as he showered love on his wife, capturing her on a billboard headlining the show. Ahead of Sony Entertainment TV's family drama's premiere tonight, he tagged Disha and wrote," THAT'S MY STAR. ALL THE BEST FOR ur new show kill it. Tonight 8pm on Sony." Take a look.

A few days ago, the newlyweds were also enjoying to the show's title track Bade Acche Lagte Hai as Rahul sang the number to his wife while playing a guitar. Disha seemed awestruck by the singer, swooning with the lyrics. As for the caption, Vaidya wrote, "All the best @dishaparmar for your new show & I am sure you will ace it with your effortless acting! May the first day of your shoot & all the days after this be a great enjoyable journey for you! '#badeacchelagtehain2.'".

The duo tied the knot in July this year, in Mumbai, treating their fans to all wedding festivities and behind the scenes glimpses. They are captured by the paparazzi very often as they step out in the city.

More on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The show, which premieres today, August 30, brings back the iconic duo of Ram and Priya, the toles that were earlier held by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The show depicts the love life of two lonely people who are in their 30s. It also marks Nakuul Mehta and Disha's reunion, 11 years after they starred in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara as Pankhuri and Aaditya. The show will also feature an ensemble of talented actors like Shubhaavi Choksey, Pranav Misshra, Anjum Fakih, Kanupriya Shankar, Aanchal Khurana and Utkarsh Gupta.

