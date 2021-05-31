Bade Acche Lagte Hain Completes 10 Years, Ashwiny & Gajraj Take A Trip Down Memory Lane

Bade Acche Lagte Hain premiered 10 years ago on Sony and soon became one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The serial to date remains a fan favorite because of its writing, performances, and execution. Recently, Bollywood director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Gajraj Rao took a trip down memory lane and wrote about their memories attached to the iconic show.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Gajraj Rao take a trip down memory lane

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain premiered 10 years ago on May 30, 2011, and shot to instant fame for its different yet engaging storyline about two middle-aged people finding love after marriage. Bollywood director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Gajraj Rao were a part of the show's advertising campaigns back in the day. Both of them took to their Instagram handles and wrote about the serial and how it impacted their lives.

Both Ashwiny and Gajraj Rao shared the same promo clip from Ekta Kapoor's serial. Ashwiny captioned it, "A decade ago did not even think or plan where destiny could take me. Just wanted to do good work with oneness. Campaign idea / scripts / logo design / created while at Leo Burnett. Still remember my conversation as a creative director leading sony account, sharing the whole campaign with @ektarkapoor and ten years later there is still so much love to create and also Gajju my dear friend for over a decade. So much admiration for you @gajrajrao 💜"

Gajraj Rao wrote about how ten years ago, he shot this campaign and that time truly flies by. The Badhaai Ho actor mentioned in his caption how this campaign feels like it was shot just ten days ago in the scorching heat of Mumbai in the month of May with everyone running around searching for costumes and locations. Rao added, "But all the sweat turned into sweet smiles on the set when Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor breathed life into their characters captured with brilliance by @kamera002."

Producer Ekta Kapoor and Bade Acche Lagte Hain cast member Sumona Chakravarti also took to their social media handles and stated how special it was for them to be a part of the super hit show. The serial explored the worlds of its protagonists, Priya Sharma and Ram Kapoor, who accidentally discover love after getting married. It ended in July 2014 after airing more than 600 episodes.

Image - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Gajraj Rao's Instagram

