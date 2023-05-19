Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Promo: Disha Parmar, Nakkul Mehta Return As Priya And Ram

Disha Parmar and Nakkul Mehta are making a comeback to the third season of their popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. The promo of the show was released by its makers on Friday (May 19). It featured the two television stars sitting together and having a conversation.

In the clip, Disha and Nakkul can be heard discussing their return in response to audience demands. They debate about who the viewers adore more. “We had to return because the audience liked me so much,” Nakul says. Disha responds, "You are misinformed, my audience adores me”. To which Nakkul replied, "The only positive thing about you is that you have a good sense of humour.”

Both Disha and Nakkul shared cryptic posts and hints on their social media, before confirming that they are, indeed, returning to Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Sharing a montage video, Nakkul wrote, "Cause they said Achhe Lagte Hain." In the short clip, there were photos of the two, reading a script, enjoying their coffee date, striking a goofy pose and making Korean finger hearts. Disha wore an orange kurta, black pants, and jhumkas. Nakuul looked dapper in a white shirt teamed with a blue waistcoat, matching pants and a blazer.

Disha Parmar annouces pregnancy with husband Rahul Vaidya

Earlier in the week, Disha confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Rahul Vaidya. The couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a picture of themselves twinning in black. Rahul was seen with a slate in his hand with "Mummy & Daddy '' written on it. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress flaunted her baby bump and posed with a bright smile alongside her husband. They got married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai in 2021. Now they are set to welcome their first baby. In the sweet post, there were images of the to-be born baby, as seen in the ultrasound machine. The couple will surely be looking forward to this new phase in their lives.