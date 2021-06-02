'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel To Play The Lead Roles?

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel became fan-favourite after appearing in the series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The duo essayed the role of Ishita and Raman and have been since then known for their role. While the show ended in the year 2019, fans have been waiting for the duo to come on screen again. Looks like there is a piece of good news for the fans! As per reports, Divyanka and Karan will be reuniting soon. Read further to know more.

Divyanka and Karan to reunite for a show

For the unversed Bade Achhe Lagte Hain recently completed 10 years and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a message for the fans while celebrating the show. Now, as per reports in Telly Chakkar, Ekta Kapoor is planning to make a sequel to the show and fans might soon see Dviyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel reunite on-screen for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. After two years, Divyanka and Karan will reunite for the sequel of the iconic show that aired from 2011 to 2014.

Earlier on May 30, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the trailer of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and celebrated the 10 years of the show. In the caption, she wrote, "Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard this morning:) so much love was experienced in this one ! An ode to mature love ! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip Doris n d whole team :)" Have a look at the post.

A look at Bade Achhe Lagte Hain cast

The show first aired on May 30, 2011, and ended in 2014. The show featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. It was created by Ekta Kapoor and is based on the Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel. The story revolves around Sakshi and Ram and how they discover love after getting married. As the show progressed, actors like Samir Kochhar and Amrita Mukherjee joined the cast and played the role of Rajat Kapur and Peehu, respectively. With time, it became so popular that the show was rebroadcasted in English, Tamil, and Telugu.

IMAGE: Still from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.