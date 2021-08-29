Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta Credits Ekta Kapoor For 'easing' Him Into Ram's Role

Sony Entertainment Television's forthcoming family drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has the fans eagerly waiting for its first episode on August 30. With fresh new faces in the shoes of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sharma, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to rekindle their romance once again after 11 years on the small screen. While the actors have been enthused over their roles, Nakuul Mehta recently revealed how he got into the spirits of the new avatar and how producer Ekta Kapoor eased him into portraying the strong persona of Ram Kapoor.

Nakuul Mehta on Ekta Kapoor

The actor has expressed his eagerness to get onboard the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain sequel project on multiple occasions. After finally getting to the role, Mehta attributed Ekta Kapoor and her vision of the characters and show for skillfully playing his part in the series. While talking to Pinkvilla, the 38-year-old revealed that Ekta Kapoor's narration of Ram and the drama 'eased' him into the character.

He further elaborated saying that the producer has a complete vision and conviction of the characters which makes the artists' job easier. Although this project marks the first time that Mehta paired up with Kapoor, the actor stated that in only a couple of meetings with the producer, he knew that she had the 'pulse of the show and of the characters'. Concluding his statement, Mehta said that Ekta Kapoor is very involved in her show.

More on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Premiering on August 30, the family drama is back with another season of an iconic couple of television Ram and Priya. The promotional video of the series fueled the anticipation of the audience with the netizens excited to see the new couple on the screen. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta will be seen in the role of Ram and Priya after 11 years from their previous show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. The show will also feature an ensemble of talented actors like Shubhaavi Choksey, Pranav Misshra, Anjum Fakih, Kanupriya Shankar, Aanchal Khurana and Utkarsh Gupta.

IMAGE- NAKUUL MEHTA & SONY IG