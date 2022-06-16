'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' To Go Off-air In 3 Months? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Nakuul Mehta is currently seen headlining Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Disha Parmar. Coming as a spiritual sequel to the 2011 series of the same name, it also stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh, and Reena Aggarwal among others in pivotal roles.

While Nakuul plays the role of Ram Kapoor, Disha Parmar is seen as his wife Priya Sood Kapoor. As Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar managed to garner immense love from the fans for their stellar performance in the show, a shocking piece of information just arrived revealing that the show might go off-air in a couple of months.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' to go off-air in three months?

As per the latest report by Bollywood Life, it was recently revealed that the show is expected to go off-air in three months. Sources told the outlet that if the show is unable to improve the TRP ratings, the makers might take it off-air. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar-starrer premiered on TV on 30 August 2021 and since then it has been struggling to get good TRP ratings among other popular shows such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more and now after the show took a 5-year leap, it has been getting a lot of flak from the audience. The sources further informed that Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show, has given three months to the team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to redeem the show.

More about 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Apart from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead, other notable actors in the cast include Shubhaavi Choksey as Nandini Garewal Kapoor, Piyush Sahdev as Krish Dixit, Aarohi Sanvesha as Pihu Kapoor, Alefia Kapadia as Saranghi "Sara" Sood, Manraj Singh as Shubham "Shubhu" Virendra Kapoor, Abhay Bhargava as Mahendra Sood, Kanupriya Pandit as Meera Mehra and many others. The show is currently streaming on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Image: @sonytvofficial/Instagram)