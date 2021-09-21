Last Updated:

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' Actor Nakuul Mehta Shares Health Update; Celebs Send Wishes

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta took to his social media to thank his fans for sending their good wishes to him. Check out the actor's post here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram on September 21 to reveal that he was feeling under the weather for the past few days. After a long hiatus from the small screen, the actor rekindled chemistry with his co-star Disha Parmar in the second season of the popular drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. After receiving a positive response from the netizens for his portrayal of Ram Kapoor in the series, Mehta was showered with wishes from the fans to get well soon. 

Nakuul Mehta shares health update

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a note he penned for his fans who wished for his speedy recovery. He also shared a health update after a week of being unable to revert to his concerned fans. He wrote,

''It has been a rather tumultuous last one-week vis a vis health. Everything which possibly could go south did… Including health, life condition, strength, capacity to work, function, RCB’s maiden match in the 2nd half of this ipl etc… However it feels like between yesterday and today, a lot progress has been made… Just thankful for all the wishes, calls, messages and most importantly, prayers…''

He also took poked fun at his post by stating that it felt like a PR note from a celebrity. He continued, ''Whilst I’ll take some time to get to revert to each of those, would greatly appreciate if you considered them done given this message which part sounds like a celebrity appraising people of their health or lack of it or their lack of active PR to generate enough, ‘OMG… look what happened to him stories’. But since life itself has been dramatic, we take this rather bland route, much like my pallete. # StillSickToFindAnInspirationalHashtag''

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Celebrities send wishes to Nakuul Mehta

Fans and celebrities alike flocked Mehta's comment section to send him wishes for his speedy recovery. Marathi actor Gajraj Rao wrote, ''Take care Nakuul'' while Anita Hassanandani and Krissann Barretto wrote, ''Take care bro''. Many spammed the post with heart emojis to send love to the actor. 

On the work front, the actor is receiving a plethora of positive feedback since the release of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Starring opposite Disha Parmar, the duo stepped into the shoes of the popular couple Priya Sharma and Ram Kapoor. 

Tags: Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar
