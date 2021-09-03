'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' Star Nakuul Mehta, Wife Jankee Introduce Their Blue-eyed Son Sufi

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh finally treated their fans with a glimpse of their son Sufi on social media. The couple had been concealing their son's identity by only revealing his name. After a long wait, the fans were treated with a face reveal of baby Sufi on September 3 as the couple announced an exciting project with their son. Take a look at the adorable introductory video here.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son Sufi

Taking to his Instagram, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta shared a video on the occasion of his son turning seven months old. With the audio Ruelle's I Get to Love You playing in the background, the actor shared a series of photos of baby Sufi to reveal his face. With deep blue eyes and striking blond hair, Sufi won the hearts of all the fans.

In the caption, Mehta introduced his baby and announced a potential collaboration with his son. He wrote,

''Hi,

I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you ♡

P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do!''

He also tagged an Instagram account dedicated to his son which has zero posts currently. It is not far fetched to say that after the face reveal, the couple might be planning to treat their fans with more videos and photos of their son Sufi.

Netizens' reaction to Nakuul and Jankee's son Sufi

Fans and celebrities alike could not help but go gaga over the actor's son. Many thanked the couple for sharing their son's face with them and some could not stop adoring baby Sufi as one user wrote, ''OMG🤧 … can I cry my ❤️ out! Please put a kaala teeka! He’s adorable'' while another wrote, ''Welcome Sufi! Thank you for showing your face to Us! It was really awaited! May god bless you with lots of happiness and good health! Also listen na, meet soon!'' Actor Anita Hassanandani was also quick to comment exclaiming, ''What is this cuteness''. Actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Grover, Drashti Dhami, Neeti Mohan and many more were also seen swooning over the actor's infant baby.

Pic Credit: Nakuul Mehta's instagram

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta will be rekindling romance with his Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara co-star Disha Parmar in the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

