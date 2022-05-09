BAFTA TV Awards 2022: Jodie Comer Wins Leading Actress; Sean Bean Bags Best Actor Trophy

Quick links:
Image: AP
2022 BAFTA TV Awards, which were recently held on May 8th, unveiled the names of the big winners that won awards during the ceremony for their iconic performances in television shows. While Jodie Comer left the fans amazed by bagging the Leading Actress award for the second time, Sean Bean was seen winning the award for Best leading Actor for his performance in the Jimmy McGovern’s prison series Time.
BAFTA TV Awards 2022 were held on Sunday, May 8 at 6 pm UK time at the Royal Festival Hall, a 2700-seat venue that is part of the Southbank Centre in London. Hosted by Filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade, here's the list of winners announced at the ceremony.
Denise Gough, Too Close
Emily Watson, Too Close
Jodie Comer, Help – WINNER
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
Lydia West, It’s A Sin
Niamh Algar, Deceit
David Thewlis, Landscapers
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me
Stephen Graham, Help
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen
Sean Bean, Time WINNER
In My Skin WINNER
The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
The Graham Norton Show
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan WINNER
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
An Audience With Adele, Adele’s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties
It’s A Sin Colin’s Devastating Aids Diagnosis
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK ‘Uk Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse
Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game
Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ WINNER
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel
Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Casualty
Coronation Street WINNER
Emmerdale
Holby City
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats WINNER
Joe Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Samson Kayo, Bloods
Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
9/11: One Day In America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
Uprising – WINNER
It’s A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Time WINNER
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Aisling Bea, This Way Up
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal WINNER
Gogglebox WINNER
Married At First Sight
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
David Carlyle, It’s A Sin
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession WINNER
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin
Stephen Graham, Time
Alma’s Not Normal
Motherland WINNER
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
The Brit Awards 2021
The Earthshot Prize 2021 WINNER
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
Hollyoaks Saved My Life
Our Land WINNER
People You May Know
Please Help
Death Of England: Face To Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Together WINNER
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Mare Of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
The Underground Railroad WINNER
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin WINNER
Four Hours At The Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football
Trump Takes On The World
9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
My Childhood, My Country WINNER
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
The Chase WINNER
Moneybags
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
Steph’s Packed Lunch
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix WINNER
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark
Channel 4 News: Black To Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol WINNER
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
The Missing Children – WINNER
Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain
Cathy Tyson, Help WINNER
Céline Buckens, Showtrial
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love
Jessica Plummer The Girl Before
Leah Harvey, Foundation
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower
An Audience With Adele Adele
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
