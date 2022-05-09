BAFTA TV Awards 2022: Jodie Comer Wins Leading Actress; Sean Bean Bags Best Actor Trophy

2022 BAFTA TV Awards, which were recently held on May 8th, unveiled the names of the big winners that won awards during the ceremony for their iconic performances in television shows. While Jodie Comer left the fans amazed by bagging the Leading Actress award for the second time, Sean Bean was seen winning the award for Best leading Actor for his performance in the Jimmy McGovern’s prison series Time.

BAFTA TV Awards 2022 were held on Sunday, May 8 at 6 pm UK time at the Royal Festival Hall, a 2700-seat venue that is part of the Southbank Centre in London. Hosted by Filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade, here's the list of winners announced at the ceremony.

Bafta TV Awards 2022 Winners

Leading Actress

Denise Gough, Too Close

Emily Watson, Too Close

Jodie Comer, Help – WINNER

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Lydia West, It’s A Sin

Niamh Algar, Deceit

Leading Actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me

Stephen Graham, Help

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen

Sean Bean, Time WINNER

Drama Series

In My Skin WINNER

The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan WINNER

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

An Audience With Adele, Adele’s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties

It’s A Sin Colin’s Devastating Aids Diagnosis

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK ‘Uk Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse

Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game

Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ WINNER

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel

Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street WINNER

Emmerdale

Holby City

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats WINNER

Joe Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Samson Kayo, Bloods

Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge

Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day In America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising – WINNER

Mini-Series

It’s A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time WINNER

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Aisling Bea, This Way Up

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal WINNER

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox WINNER

Married At First Sight

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

David Carlyle, It’s A Sin

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession WINNER

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin

Stephen Graham, Time

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Motherland WINNER

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021 WINNER

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life

Our Land WINNER

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Drama

Death Of England: Face To Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together WINNER

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare Of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad WINNER

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin WINNER

Four Hours At The Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football

Trump Takes On The World

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country WINNER

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Daytime

The Chase WINNER

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix WINNER

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black To Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol WINNER

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children – WINNER

Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help WINNER

Céline Buckens, Showtrial

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love

Jessica Plummer The Girl Before

Leah Harvey, Foundation

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower

Entertainment Programme

An Audience With Adele Adele

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing



