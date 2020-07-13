Balaji Telefilms Creative Head Tanusri Dasgupta Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised

The Executive Vice President of Balaji Telefilms, Tanusri Dasgupta tested positive for COVID-19 last week. She was on home quarantine earlier, but on July 4, she was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, as she needed to be on oxygen support. Tanusri's mother was first diagnosed with the Coronavirus. However, she did not need hospitalisation as she showed mild symptoms.

Balaji Telefilms' Tanusri Dasgupta tests positive for COVID-19

According to reports, Tanusri Dasgupta stated, "I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that, I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery."

"I caught a deeper strain I think and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon," Tanusri added.

Last month, Tanusri Dasgupta had posted pictures from the shoot of the Balaji Telefilms' television shows Yeh Hai Chahatein, Naagin, and Kundali Bhagya. In the picture posted, it can be seen that there are measures being taken for the health and safety of the cast and crew on the sets of the show.

Balaji Telefilms' creative head Tanusri Dasgupta in the post mentioned that the filming of the show had resumed after 100 days. Just a few days back, Naagin 4 actor Anita Hassanandani shared a few BTS pictures from the set of her show. In the photos, she is seen wearing a mask and standing alongside PPE clad crew members.

(Image Credits: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

In other videos that have gone viral, Anita Hassanandani can be seen following instructions from a Naagin 4 crew member who is seen directing the television actor. The man is seen wearing a face shield as he asks Anita to follow the directions. In another video, Hassanandani’s makeup crew is seen wearing PPE suits and covering their faces with a face shield as they help her touch-up between two shoots.

