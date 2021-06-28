'Balika Vadhu 2' First Teaser Out Now; Netizens Are Mighty Excited For The Show

The extremely popular show Balika Vadhu is making a comeback on television with another season. On June 27, the Colors channel released the first teaser of Balika Vadhu 2. The show is based on the concept of child marriage. The Balika Vadhu 2 teaser showcases a little girl who is seen walking towards her mother with her toy with a voiceover that this little princess deserves a young prince.

Balika Vadhu 2 teaser

Later, the teaser shows the girl running in her mother’s arms. The teaser ends with a voiceover talking about child marriage being an evil custom and a new Anandi was born to eradicate it. The channel posted the teaser with the caption, “Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne”. (Child marriage is that evil custom which still prevails in the society and to eradicate it, a new Anandi is born).

Reactions of Balika Vadhu 2 teaser

Fans in a huge number showed excitement for the show. Several users also asked about actor Sidharth Shukla making a comeback in the show as he was part of the first season. There were fans who even made a suggestion to cast Barrister Babu's Aurra as Anandi. Check out netizens' reactions.

About Balika Vadhu 2

According to a report by TellyChakkar, actors like Sunny Pancholi, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Mehul Buch, Riddhi Nayak, Supriya Shukla have been roped in for Balika Vadhu 2 cast. The report also suggested that child actor Shreya Patel would be portraying the role of Anandi. Balika Vadhu 2 for the first 15 days is set to be shot in Rajasthan and later in Mumbai. The show will be bankrolled by Sphere Origins.

Balika Vadhu season one was a huge success, Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee portrayed the lead role of Anandi and Jagdish. Shashank Vyas and Pratyusha Banerjee played the grown-up Jagya and Anandi. Later, Toral Rasputra was roped in to play the role of Anandi. Actor Sidharth Shukla also played an important role in the show. He was immensely appreciated for his role.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BALIKA VADHU 2 TEASER

