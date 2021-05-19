'Balika Vadhu' Actor Avika Gor Reveals She's 'ready' To Get Married If Her Boyfriend Wants

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor confirmed her relationship with Roadies fame Milind Chandwani. She shared a picture from one of their trips on Instagram and wrote that her ‘prayers’ had been answered and she had finally found her ‘person’, whom she wishes to spend the rest of her life with. She recently opened up about meeting her boyfriend for the first time and her marriage plans with him, during an interview with Bollywood Life.

Avika opens up about wedding plans

Avika Gor opened up about her boyfriend during an interview and said that it was not love at first sight for them, but she liked him first and expressed her feelings for him. She also compared her love story to a South Indian film where the heroine falls in love with the hero first and the hero realises his love for the heroine much later. Speaking about her wedding plans, Avika shared that she's too young for marriage but if her boyfriend Milind wants to get married, she would be ready the day he asks her. Avika Gor's boyfriend Milind Chandwani was a contestant on Roadies in 2019. The couple met each other in Hyderabad, at a get-together, and soon became friends. After they started working for an NGO together, they eventually fell in love.

Avika Gor recently featured in a music video titled Dil Ko Mere along with Aadil Khan. The song is sung by Rahul Jain and is also composed by him. The lyrics of the song are penned by Vandana Khandelwal. The song released 2 days ago and has already garnered more than 1M views on YouTube. The song depicts the love story of a young couple who got separated due to circumstances. However, one meeting after a long time and the wedding of one of them brings them close together. Meanwhile, Avika Gor will also be seen in an upcoming Tamil film titled Thank You, directed by Vikram Kumar. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, along with Malavika Nair and Avika Gor in supporting roles. She also has several other projects soon to be announced.

IMAGE: AVIKA GOR'S INSTAGRAM

