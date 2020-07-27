Balraj Syal Shares Pic With A Girl, Says He's Met 'someone Special'; See Post Here

Television actor Balraj Syal was a part of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He also gained a lot of fame after being one of Shehnaaz Gill’s suitors on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In a recent post on social media, Balraj Syal revealed that he has found a special someone.

Balraj Syal has met 'someone special'

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame Balraj Syal recently took to social media to drop a hint that he has found someone. The picture had just half the face of a woman with her hand on Balraj’s arm. The woman in the picture was sporting long hair and even had the tattoo of a triangle on her finger. Balraj Syal also wrote, “छप गए हैं दोनों इक हाथ पे -इक दिल पे”.

According to a leading national daily, Balraj Syal even confirmed the news. The comedian added that he has met “someone special”. However, he refused to divulge any further details about the same.

Balraj Syal had appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as one of her suitors. However, the two remained good friends. Balraj Syal was also linked to Ankita Srivastav who was also a participant on the show. She entered as Paras Chhabra’s suitor. During the show, the two became close to each other but have also maintained the 'good-friend' equation.

Balraj Syal was also a part of the recently ended Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. If recent reports are to believed, then he has been approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14 too. Reportedly, he has also shown interest in the show. There has been no official announcement or comment about the same. Several other people who will reportedly be a part of Bigg Boss 14 include Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shireen Mirza, among others.

Balraj Syal has also been a part of several shows like Entertainment Ki Raat, Comedy Circus, etc. He was last seen on the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which was aired on July 25 and July 26, 2020. The show was won by actor Karishma Tanna.

