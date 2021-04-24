'Barister Babu' April 23, 2021 Written Update: Will Anirudh Divorce Bondita?

The Barrister Babu 23 April 2021 episode started with Anirudh and Bondita dancing with each other to celebrate their happiness together after a long time. Soon, he received an update about his petition filed in the court as opposed to 'Child Marriage'. The man and wife took a moment to celebrate as the court accepted Anirudh's petition of prohibiting child marriage and their hearts were filled with joy as a full stop had finally being imposed to the age-old ritual. Read this Barrister Babu written update to know what happened next in the latest episode.

After sharing details about his petition in the court, the people who informed him about the same said that it should start off with him divorcing Bondita and releasing her from their marriage. Upon hearing it, both Anirudh and Bondita looked at each other in shock as it wasn't easy for them to part ways. Meanwhile, Trilochan rubbished the suggestion and told them that their divorce wouldn't happen at any cost.

However, the people refused to accept it and mentioned that if Anirudh does it, then many others will do the same by following him, which would help in putting an end to the ritual of child marriage. As a result, Anirudh got into thinking about the same and was left confused about what needed to be done next because he wanted society to improve at any cost. After thinking over it, Anirudh came to the conclusion of divorcing Bondita and giving her freedom by releasing her from their relationship.

After Bondita came to know about Anirudh's decision, she underwent an emotional breakdown and asked the latter about the need for taking such a huge decision. Later, Anirudh consoled her by telling her that they will have to divorce each other to save the lives of other young girls. Somehow Bondita got convinced with Anirudh and agreed to sign the divorce papers.

