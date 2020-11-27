'Barister Babu' Nov 26 | Written Update: Aniruddh Teaches An Important Lesson To Bondita

The latest episode of Barister Babu aired yesterday, i.e November 26, 2020. In the episode, one got to see many twists and turns. The characters were also seen taking up a high-stakes challenge. Some characters, on the other hand, seem to be planning a plot for revenge. Read on to know more.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Issues Strong Response As Bombay HC Quashes Demolition Order Of Property

Barister Babu November 26, 2020 Written Update

Barister Babu latest episode starts with Saudamini affirming that, if the girls lose the competition, then Anirudh will have the title of Greenwood’s servant for life and will lose his barrister title. Anirudh, as we have come to expect of him, accepts the task. Seconds later, Saudamini adds the twist after she says that not only him, but Binoy and Trilochan will have to serve them as well; While Binoy will take the capacity of the driver, Trilochan will look after kitchen and garden duties. Greenwood agrees to the terms set by Saudamini.

Anirudh communicates and makes it clear that although he is ready to put himself on the task, the involvement of his family should remain at a zero. Trilochan announces that he accepts the challenge way before any refusal can take place. All of this is being done by him so that Saudamini’s supposed ego can be broken. The sequence ends with Anirudh smiling.

Also Read: Shilpa Rao, Neha Mahajan Part Of 2021 Grammy Nominations; Share Excitement

Saudamini adds that Binoy is someone who only looks after himself, hence he won’t agree, but Binoy accepts, saying that this time around, the British rule shall not prevail. The two brothers encourage Anirudh to accept the quest. Binoy is almost certain about Anirudh winning. Bondita shares an interesting observation by saying that the British rule, ironically, united their family. She claps happily. This sequence ends with Binoy hugging Anirudh and subsequently apologizing to him.

Further Update on Barister Babu

Anirudh shares his acceptance and presumably mentally starts preparing himself for the challenge and the prize. Greenwood seals the deal by shaking hands with him. Trilochan says that objective judges will be needed for the task. Greenwood agrees and says that the rules must be made in the presence of an impartial and unbiased judge.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Feels 'ignorance Is Bliss' When It Comes To Criticism

Prior to starting off with the competition, Saudamini ends up getting a scolding from Bondita for her deeds. She says that she has a beautiful exterior, but her heart is not even close when it comes to beauty. To which, Saudamini coyly agrees and adds that she has the permission to make her family kneel in front of her and then oust them out of Tulsipur, but Bondita says that she can’t do anything as her mother. She concludes by saying that although the bad has strength but the ultimate triumph will always belong to the good people. Bondita concluded by saying that she will ask Anirudh to teach her the lesson she didn’t receive the first time around.

At this point, it would appear that Saudamini is in a mood for revenge. Bondita makes it clear that should she try anything, she will stand in the way of her and the deed. Bondita adds that whosoever digs a grave for others, becomes the resident of the grave themselves. Trilochan intrudes by saying that she must not exchange words with someone like Saudamini. Anirudh, moments prior to the competition, says that their deeds will speak for themselves. The sequence ends with them leaving.

Moments after the characters exited the frame, Trilochan says that it’s final. The man, who stands on neutral grounds, asks him to not take a decision for their lives for the girls’ sake. Binoy wonders and consequently asks him if he will get any sense or not and wonders if he sees the gain that is to be received. Trilochan reveals that Greenwood wants to have drug farming. He convinces the man for the challenge, but, concludes by saying that Bondita and the girls will be unable to carry out the task.

Also Read: Unseen Photo Of The Day: A Young Matthew Perry Smiles Gleefully Beside Young Johnny Depp

Barister Babu Written Update: The penultimate sequences of the episode

The events that take place after that in Barister Babu November 26 2020 episodes include Bondita sharing a chapter of her past with Anirudh, from a time when she says that she never felt good after losing a challenge back in her village. Anirudh gives her perspective by saying that education rights are at stake here and this challenge will inspire every girl that wants to study. Bondita replies by saying that she is always on his side.

Anirudh warns her by bringing to light that there will be many hurldes in their way, more so than the usual. A seemingly nonchalant Bondita quips that it doesn’t matter and she will prevent him from becoming Saudamini’s servant, come what may. She communicates that she is certain that she will find a solution to whatever may befall them. Anirudh realizes that Greenwood and Saudamini are powerful people and wonders about their respective strengths.

Bondita responds by saying that Greenwood is, in fact, Anirudh’s strength, but now, she also has to sort of fight for her right as well. Anirudh requests a broken stick out of Bondita. She does the needful. He then asks her to break a bunch of sticks together. In order to do so, she could be seen struggling.

Through this exercise, Anirudh communicates that unity is strength Bondita ends up getting the message. In the final set of sequences of the episode, they plan on and accomplish to meet the Heera Mandi girls. Adding a twist to the final sequences of the episode, Suraya thanks Anirudh, but, shockingly enough, apologizes while simultaneously saying that they will be unable to get themselves educated in a school.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.