Barrister Babu 10 March 2021 Written Update: Manorama Asks Anirudh To Marry Her

In Barrister Babu 10 March 2021 full episode, Anirudh comes to his room and recollects Bondhita's words. Suddenly two of his subconscious minds appear in front of him and start manipulating him. They ask him how he believes his marriage with Bondhita is just a responsibility. They ask him whey he used to keep smiling all day, and who he used to think about, that made him smile. One of Anirudh's subconscious laughs at him and tells him that he kept thinking about Manorama. Meanwhile, Bondhita packs up and is about to leave her in-laws house.

Barrister Babu 10 March written update

Barrister Babu written update: One of Anirudh's subconscious mind tells him that he's truly in love with Manorama but he does not want to accept it. Another of his mind says that when it comes to love and responsibility, a wise man chooses responsibility for love. Anirudh makes up his mind and chooses to fix his relationship with Bondhita. Meanwhile, Trilochan gets angry at Bondhita for giving up on her marriage and relationship so easily. He reminds her of how Anirudh stood by her at all times and how he proved he's a good husband. Bondhita regains her confidence and runs to the prayer room. She joins her hands and says that she won't give up on her relationship so easily and will surely win her husband's heart again.

As Anirudh comes down, a kid hands him a box with a note. He receives a note from Azadi who asks him to meet her in the outskirts of the city. Anirudh reaches there as asked by Azadi aka Manorama, and she proposes to him to marry her. Before Anirudh says anything, Manorama tells him that she wants to marry him for a mission. She tells him that the vice-chancellor will be coming to Tulsipur for a few days and she wants to marry him so she could attend fancy dinners as the wife of a wealthy family man. However, Anirudh denies being a part of Manorama's plan. As he explains to her how he's married to "Bondhita's responsibility". Bondhita, on the other hand, vows to never leave Anirudh alone or run away from their marriage. Trilochan supports Bondhita while Sampoorna looks at her with envy,