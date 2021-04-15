Barrister Babu 14 April 2021 Written Update: Will Bondita Succeed In Exchanging Jackets?

Barrister Babu 14 April 2021 written update: Anirudh goes to Manorama and praises her jacket. He further says that the jacket feels heavy and asks her what she has been up to. Manorama tells Anirudh that she's doing everything for her mission and slyly changes the topic. Anirudh says he called the interviewer and they are ready to give Bondita another chance. He gets emotional and says for the sake of her future, he will have to let her go. Bondita makes a plan with Koyli and Bihari Babu to change the jackets. She asks Bihari to keep an eye on who's entering Manorama's room and goes to exchange the jackets but in vain.

Barrister Babu Written Update: Bondhita is seen in the kitchen when Trilochan walks up to her and asks her if she's cooking something special. Bondita starts praising Trilochan and says he taught her everything from cooking to stitching. She asks him to teach Manorama as well. Meanwhile, Bondita also plans to exchange the jacket from Manorama. Trilochan calls for Manorama and asks her to learn how to help in the kitchen. He gets a sack of rice and asks her to clean the entire sack. Binoy comes there and says that Manorama has to go to the Viceroy's event. Manorama asks Trilochan if she can go and make preparations for the event but Trilochan asks her to wait and complete her given task.

Binoy tells Trilochan that they got a chance to go to the event because of Manorama, and this reminds Bondita about the jacekts. Bondhita laughs at Manorama and when Trilochan scolds Manorama, she decides to go and change the jackets. When Bondhita slips out of the room, Manorama suspects her to go and change the jackets. She makes an excuse to go and check on Bondita. Trilochan scolds her but she apologises and hurriedly leaves the room. As Manorama approaches her room, Bihari signals her and she gets confused between the jackets and wonders which one is made by Anirudh.

