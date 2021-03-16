Barrister Babu 15 March 2021 Written Update: Bondhita Dresses Up To Win Anirudh's Heart

In Barrister Babu 15 March 2021 episode, Trilochan makes Bondhita write an invitation and she ends up writing her name with Anirudh, towards the end of the letter. Bondhita accidentally applies ink on her face and Trilochan asks her to wash it off. He tells her that she should start dressing up appropriately. Bondhita innocently asks Trilochan the meaning of dressing up appropriately and he tells her she should figure it out on her own. Bondhita thinks hard, on how to please Anirudh.

Barrister Babu 15 March written update

Barrister Babu 15 March 2021 written update: Bondhita goes to Anirudh's room and finds a picture of a western woman on his desk. She assumes Anirudh likes such women and decides to dress up like her. Anirudh is seen sitting in his room when Bondhita comes there dressed in a pink dress and roses on her head. She applies a lot of makeup and also wears heels to impress her husband. Bondhita finds it difficult to walk in her heels and keeps stumbling.

She falls on the ground when Anirudh notices her. She gets up and starts dancing for him, but falls down again. Anirudh gets up and goes to Bondhita, asking why she has dressed up so much. Bondhita tells Anirudh that she dressed up to impress him. Anirudh explains to Bondhita that she's pretty and a nice person, the way she is, and she does not need to impress him by dressing up. Bondhita then questions him and asks him if he likes her the way she is, why does he not give her the right to be his wife. Anirudh tells her that she should concentrate on her studies instead of these things. He draws a railway track on a sheet of paper and explains to her that if the train is misplaced from the track, it misses its destination.

Bondhita seems equally convinced by Anirudh's words. Trilochan calls Anirudh outside and shows him an invitation card. He happily tells Anirudh that the invitation card has Anirudh and Bondhita's names on it. Anirudh gets upset while Bondhita gets happy to know about this. She says that their relationship is strong, which is why the goddess has been sending her signs. Anirudh tears all the invitations and says that every time someone links her name to Bondhita, he will make sure to erase her name. This breaks Bondhita's heart and she runs away from there, saying that she will do anything that comes to her mind now.