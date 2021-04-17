'Barrister Babu' 16 April 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Feels Proud Of Bondhita!

Barrister Babu 16 April 2021 written update: Bondhita shows the invite at the gate and the man says he knows her because she has come first in her school. Meanwhile, Anirudh and Manorama meet Vaibhavi and a man announces that the Viceroy will arrive in some time. The Viceroy comes and sits on the stage. This makes Manorama angry and she thinks of her mission. She says she will first snatch away the weapons and later kill the Viceroy. Manorama then disguises as a dancer and Bondhita notices her sleeves, which matches her jacket's material. Manorama starts dancing and also starts taking weapons for her fellow mates. Bondhita follows Manorama secretly.

Barrister Babu written update: Manorama enters the arms room and Bondhita follows her. Bondhita calls Manorama a thief and says she will stop her from stealing. Manorama asks Bondhita how she reached the venue but Bondhita keeps saying she won't let Manorama steal. Meanwhile, Anirudh waits for Manorama at the hall. Bondhita tells Manorama that she will call the police and won't let Manorama ruin their family's honour. She also says she will tell the police that Manorama is not related to them. Manorama takes some powder and makes Bondhita unconscious. Manorama apologises to Bondhita and leaves the room by changing her clothes.

Manorama comes back to Anirudh and he asks her if she has completed her mission. Manorama says she has completed her mission and adds that after she welcomes the Viceroy, her mission will be complete and she will never trouble Anirudh. The host announces that the daughter-in-law of Roy Choudhary's family Bondhita will now come on stage and honour the Viceroy. Manorama and Anirudh get a shock when the Viceroy announces Bondhita's name. The host also announces that Bondhita is the first girl from Tulsipur, who has attended school and has scored 100 out of 100 in her studies.

Anirudh starts clapping with the others and says Bondhita never let him know that she stood first in school and he feels proud of her now. Anirudh calls for Bondhita but she's lying unconscious in her room. The host then says since Bondhita is not in the room, Manorama will come on stage and welcome the Viceroy. Meanwhile, Anirudh goes searching for Bondhita and she gains consciousness.

