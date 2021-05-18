Barrister Babu 17 May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Adamant About Teaching Bondhita

In Barrister Babu 17 May 2021 episode, Anirudh prepares notes for Bondhita to study so she does not have to struggle in making notes. Meanwhile, Bondhita finds the needle and stitches the blanket for Thakumaa. She then asks Bondhita to go and tie the dry grass. Anirudh feels sorry for Bondhita and decides to teach her things his way. The next morning, Rimjhim finds perfume inside a coconut and says she will sell it to buy herself a necklace. Rimjhim asks Bondhita to go and fire the stove to cook. Bondhita says she feels uneasy while cooking with cow dung and has to study. Thakumaa comes there and says she cannot compromise between her granddaughters and asks Bondhita to light the cow dung and cook. Bondhita asks Thakumaa to return her notes, so she does not have to compromise with her studies.

In Barrister Babu written update, Thakumaa asks Bondhita to find a solution for herself when she sees Bondhita sneezing because of the cow dung. Anirudh and Trilochan watch Bondhita suffer from a distance. Anirudh starts crying and says he cannot see her suffer like this. He says Bondhita is allergic to cow dung and Thakumaa knows about it. He continues that even though Thakumaa knows about Bondhita's weakness, she wants to cause more trouble to her. Tapur suggests helping Bondhita but Thakumaa stops her and says Bondhita will fight her own battles.

Bondhita makes a stove using cow dung and informs Thakumaa. Meanwhile, Thakumaa replies that she will check the stove herself to see if Bondhita has done a good job. Thakumaa goes to check the stove and says she will have to break Bondhita and remove the poison Anirudh has filled in her. She says she has a relationship with a man which has no meaning. Bondhita replies that Anirudh is her friend and teacher and asks her to return her books.

Thakumaa destroys Bondhita's notes and the latter tries to save her notes but ends up with a bleeding hand. Anirudh watches this and says if Bondhita is not willing to give up on her studies, he will not give up too. He says he has promised to give wings to Bondhita and he will fulfill her wish and make sure she flies using them.

