Barrister Babu 18 March 2021 Written Update: Will Anirudh Be Able To Save Bondita's Life?

Barrister Babu 18 March 2021 ep begins with Bondita requesting the snake to let her go. She says she needs to reach the mountain top and complete the pooja, for the betterment of her marriage with Anirudh. She joins her hands in front of the snake, holding the golden pot. Back at the house, Anirudh gets mad at Trilochan for leaving Bondita alone. He warns him that if anything happens to Bondita he will not keep calm.

Trilochan tries to explain to Anirudh that Bondita will be fine but Anirudh disagrees to trust him. Anirudh worries about Bondita's whereabouts. He says she has not eaten anything or drank milk since morning. Anirudh asks their house help but they fail to recall. Bihari tells Anirudh that Manorama's in-laws were talking about the fast and temple located at the top of the mountain. Listening to Bihari, Anirudh gets shocked and worried for Bondita. He leaves to rescue her.

Barrister Babu written update for March 18, Thursday

In Barrister Babu 18 March 2021 ep, Bondita's prayers are heard and the snake leaves. She starts walking towards the temple and starts with the ritual. The heating sun makes Bondita dehydrate and she faints. As Bondita gets unconscious, she falls off the hill and swings at the corner of the valley. She screams for help and Anirudh tries to find her.

When Bondita is about to fall off the cliff, Manorama saves her from falling down. Seeing Bondita unconscious, Anirudh gets emotional. Manorama calms him down and tells him not to worry. Anirudh tells Manorama that Bondita has now become his reason to live. Manorama wishes him good luck and Anirudh motivates Manorama to free the country.

Later on, Anirudh takes Bondita back home and feeds her the medicine. He opens his heart out to unconscious Bondita and decides to leave. Bondita holds his hand but Anirudh still leaves. The next day morning, when Bondita comes to her senses she tries to remember the incident. She sees Anirudh's watch on the table and starts worrying.

Later on, Sampoorna reveals that Anirudh has left Bondita. Trilochan gets mad at her for speaking the same. Sampoorna shows Bondita Anirudh's letter that says he has left. Bondita gets shocked.