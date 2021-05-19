'Barrister Babu' 18 May 2021 Written Update: Sampoorna Arrives To Trouble Bondhita

In Barrister Babu 18 May 2021 episode, Thakumaa asks Bondhita to come near her so she can apply some medicine to her wound. Bondhita says she hurt her first and now she's pretending to be nice to her. Thakumaa says Bondhita should leave her books and then see how much love Thakumaa has to give her. Bondhita says she would not leave her books for anyone. Meanwhile, Trilochan and Anirudh witness Thakumaa troubling Bondhita and Anirudh say he will see find a way to get back to Bondhita and continue her education.

Just then, Batuk comes there and this makes Trilochan and Anirudh happy. They ask him how he reached there and notice Sampoorna coming. This makes them angry and they ask her to leave for Tulsipur. Sampoorna says her husband sent her there since he has to travel to Rangoon for work purpose and Somnath is also accompanying him. She says since the family is in danger in Tulsipur, she had to come to them here.

Barrister Babu 18 May 2021 written update: Trilochan asks Sampoorna to stay back and asks Anirudh to calm down. Later, Anirudh threatens Sampoorna with a knife and she promises to not cause any trouble. Anirudh wanders how to teach Bondhita while Tapur asks Bondhita how she will study, now that Thakumaa has closed all doors for her. Bondhita says Anirudh will find a way to teach her and Thakumaa might not allow her to study but she cannot erase what she already knows. Batuk comes with an aeroplane idea and Anirudh says it's a good idea. He makes a paper plane and throws it to Bondhita. In the letter, he asks Bondhita to find the tape recorder he has hidden in the dry grass.

Bondhita distracts Kamla and Rimjhim and starts finding the tape recorder in the grass. Thakumaa comes there and asks Bondhita what she has been searching for, in the herbs. Bondhita says she's helping in household chores as asked by Thakumaa. Bondhita uses pepper and asks Thakumaa about it, but she starts sneezing, Thakumaa goes to get medicine and Bondhita gets back to finding the tape. Later, Thakumaa gives Bondhita the medicine and she drinks it.

Sampoorna comes there to give Bondhita books and a pen for studying. Thakumaa taunts her and calls her an uninvited guest. She asks Sampoorna to go away with the books since nobody studies in her house. Bondhita gets the tape and runs back to the house. While Sampoorna and Thakumaa argue, Bondhita takes the tape and starts following the instructions written by Anirudh. Thakumaa comes in and notices some noises coming from Bondhita's room. She says Bondhita is acting strange since morning and goes in to check on her.

