Barrister Babu 19 April 2021 Written Update: Manorama Sacrifices Her Life For Her Country?

In Barrister Babu 19 April 2021 episode, Manorama requests Bondhita to exchange the jackets but in vain. Bondhita in return asks Manorama to stay away from her husband Anirudh. She says if Manorama is willing to go away from Anirudh's life forever, Bondhita is ready to do anything she says. Manorama says she will give her life to Bondhita. Anirudh wonders what Manorama means by saying about her life.

Barrister Babu 19 April Written update

Manorama agrees to Bondhita's innocent request and says she will give Bondhita her husband back. She also promises that she will never show her face to Bondhita again. Manorama says Bondhita will never be able to see her face again and promises to go away forever. Bondhita asks Manorama why she married Anirudh and Manorama says she had some important work. Meanwhile, juice spills on Anirudh's clothes and he leaves to change his clothes. Manorama asks Bondhita to trust her and says if the jacket was not that important to her, she would have still gotten away from their lives.

She gives her bangle to Bondhita and says "I have given you your rights back". Meanwhile, Anirudh reaches the washroom and finds some policemen hitting a man. They ask him about his mission and his aide. They threaten to kill his son if he does not speak up. The man admits they came to the venue to kill the Viceroy. When the police ask how they managed to slip in with a bomb when there is tight security. To this, the man says one of their aides has slipped a bomb in their jacket and the man shoots himself. Anirudh gets a shock when he hears all of this.

Manorama and Bondhita exchange their jackets and approach the stage where the Viceroy is sitting. Manorama agrees to take Bondhita on stage but pushes her away at the last moment. Security comes on stage and announces that someone has a bomb inside the hall and everyone must run out at once. Anirudh panics and goes towards Bondhita, to protect her. Manorama rushes to the Viceroy and pulls the strings of her jacket. The bomb blasts and Anirudh and Bondhita are left shocked. Anirudh wishes Manorama is safe while Bondhita remembers Manorama exchanging her jacket. The police arrive and tell Anirudh that they would like to interrogate Anirudh and his entire family.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)