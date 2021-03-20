'Barrister Babu' 19 March 2021 Written Update: What Is Anirudh's Unique Gift For Bondhita?

Barrister Babu 19 March 2021 written update: Bondhita worries after reading Anirudh's letter and tells Trilochan that Anirudh left without telling her anything. However, Anirudh comes back home and tells Bondhita that he left but he has found his purpose in life, and that made him return back home. Bondhita and Anirudh then make coffee together and Bondhita gets happy that they are not fighting anymore. Bondhita leaves to get ready for Manorama's wedding and Anirudh tells himself that he ran away and left everything behind but on his way, he realised his goal and returned home.

Barrister Babu written update: Anirudh tells Bondhita that since she made him a great cup of coffee, he will now give her a gift. Bondhita happily agrees and goes to the prayer room. She prays and thanks the goddess for blessing her with Anirudh, the best husband. She says that she visited the temple and prayed with her whole heart and that is how she got blessed with marital bliss. Bondhita then goes to the wedding venue and instructs the servants to serve each guest properly. She takes care of the wedding arrangements and also welcomes the guests with Anirudh.

Manorama's mother worries because the lady who applies 'alta' (the red paste applied on the hands and feet of married women) does not arrive at the location on time. Sampoorna taunts and tells Manorama's mother that poor people do not know how to do their work properly but they always ask for money. Bondhita suggests applying 'alta' for Manorama, and everyone agrees happily. Bondhita asks Manorama if she's feeling anxious before her wedding. Manorama does not say anything but in her mind, she recollects her goal. Later, the wedding procession is halted because the groom's father denies giving Manorama pre-wedding gifts. Bondhita then convinces Trilochan to go ahead and take the step.

During the wedding, Bondhita starts dreaming about her wedding with Anirudh. She dreams about him and he comes and stands next to her. Bondhita says she keeps thinking about him even in her dreams. Meanwhile, Anirudh thinks about how his gift will change Bondhita's life. Bondhita then asks Anirudh for her gift and he asks her to have patience. Later, Manorama's mother receives a note which says 'Manorama will only get married to me and nobody else..I am coming'. They worry that it might be from one of Manorama's lover or a goon. Just then, gunshots are heard at the wedding venue.