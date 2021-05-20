Barrister Babu 19 May, 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Finds A New Way To Reach Bondhita

Barrister Babu 19 May 2021 written update: Bondhita and Tapur start singing bhajans as soon as Thakumaa and Tupur enter the room. She gets happy to see her children studying and learning. Bondhita then thanks Tapur for noticing Tupur at the door, at the right time. Bondhita then goes to the terrace and throws a note to Anirudh, telling him that she completed her studies for the day and adds that they should continue it from now on. Anirudh smiles looking at the note. Sampoorna comes to meet Thakumaa again and says she wants to pay the price for her treatment. Sampoorna taunts Thakumaa and hints at seeing Anirudh coming to their haveli.

Barrister Babu 19 May 2021 written update

Barrister Babu 19 May 2021 full episode written update: Sampoorna recalls watching Anirudh record notes for Bondhita and hide it in the sack. She tells Thakumaa that Anirudh loves Bondhita and he will do anything to meet her and teach her. She says Thakumaa should be a little more careful of who to let in her haveli. Thakumaa shuts her up by saying that Anirudh might lose his life if he comes to meet Bondhita but she doubts her own words. She goes to Bondhit and finds Tapur singing a shlok outside. She asks Tapur to stop singing and hears Anirudh's voice. Thakumaa barges into Bondhita's room and asks Anirudh to come out, while Bondhita hides the tape. Rimjhim starts checking the room and Thakumaa finds the tape recorder. She throws it on Anirudh's head and this hurts Bondhita. She tries to run towards Anirudh but Thakumaa stops her and scolds her. She also says Bondhita will never become a Barrister Babu.

Anirudh replies that he will make her a Barrister but Thakumaa asks Bondhita to promise to never meet him again. However, Bondhita refuses to make a promise and instead says Anirudh will find a way to teach her. Trilochan scolds Anirudh for making efforts and hurting himself. He says Thakumaa will never change her mind but Anirudh is adamant about teaching Bondhita. Meanwhile, Thakumaa asks Bondhita to swear on her mother, to never meet Anirudh. Tricholan scolds Anirudh and the latter gets an idea.

The next morning, Anirudh meets Kamla and asks her if he could help. Kamla says she does not need his help and starts feeling dizzy. Anirudh suggests she take medicines from Thakumaa but she says the latter only treats rich people. Anirudh feels pity for Kamla and gets mad at Thakumaa for discrimination. Anirudh gets water and medicines for Kamla and thanks him, asking how she can repay him back. Anirudh smiles slyly and sends Kamla inside. Kamla takes a month's leave from Thakumaa and says she has brought another maid who will work in her place. Anirudh disguised as a woman enters Thakumaa's den and tells himself that nothing can stop him from meeting and educating Bondhita.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BARRISTER BABU

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.