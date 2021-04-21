Barrister Babu 20 April 2021 Written Update: Bondhita Learns Anirudh & Manorama's Truth

Barrister Babu 20 April 2021 Written update: The police reach Anirudh's home and blame them for Manorama and the Viceroy's death. The inspector searches the haveli for evidence but does not find anything. Meanwhile, Bondhita recollects Manorama's words and cries. She tells Anirudh that she will tell the police what happened but Anirudh stops her from doing so. The police catch hold of Anirudh and decide to arrest him. Bondhita stops the inspector and tells him that Anirudh was not involved with them but they arrest him. A constable approaches them and says that the Viceroy is dead and one of the Krantikari teammates has taken the blame on them, mentioning that Anirudh and Bondhita have nothing to do with the death. The Inspector apologises to Anirudh, Binoy and Trilochan and leaves.

Barrister Babu 20 April Written Update

Bondhita thinks about Manorama and says she kept her promise. One of Manorama's aide shoots an arrow inside the window and Bondhita is left shocked. She gets a letter wrapped around the arrow. She reads Manorama's letter and imagines her. In the letter, Manorama praises Anirudh and writes that she got saved and could write a letter for her. She further writes that Bondhita is a lucky girl to have Anirudh as her life partner. She says Anirudh is a good person and a good husband who only wishes to see you succeed. She further writes many husbands want bangles for their wives but he wants to change your future. She writes that Anirudh wants to see you soar up in the sky with your education and he is not like other husbands who expect their wives to do household chores. He expects Bondhita to dream and achieve it and fly up high in the sky.

Manorama writes Bondhita will become a Barrister. She further writes that she had to take the help of her aide to write a letter but Bondhita does not need to depend on anyone. Manorama says Bondhita can write and talk to anyone and her future is bright, adding that she only needs to focus on her studies now. She further reveals that her marriage with Anirudh was fake and when Anirudh was rude towards Bondhita, it hurt him more than anyone else. She says that Anirudh will never leave her and their relation, but as of now he only wishes the best for her. Manorama wishes Bondhita best of luck for her future and signs off. Bondhita cries on learning the truth and hugs Manorama praising her. She later realises that Manorama has gone away and looks in the mirror to find Anirudh smiling.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)