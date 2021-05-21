'Barrister Babu' 20 May 2021 Written Update: How Will Anirudh Reveal His Identity?

Barrister Babu 20 May 2021 written update: Thakumaa tells Kamla that she cannot hire anyone without checking and Kamla replies that she's her relative. Thakumaa asks the woman her name and Anirudh replies her name is Roopa. Thakumaa then tells her that she has some bad intentions which is why she is not meeting her eyes. Anirudh aka Roopa replies that her mother has taught her to keep her eyes low and talk to someone. Bondhita replies that she's wrong and Anirudh has always taught her to look in the eyes. Later, Thakumaa asks Rimjhim to give some work to Roopa and she pours oil on the floor, asking her to clean it. Roopa steps on it and slips and everyone else starts laughing. Bondhita uses her brains and pours sand on the oil, cleaning it easily, without using soap.

Later, in Barrister Babu written update, Thakumaa praises Bondhita and it makes Anirudh smile too. Thakumaa asks Kamla to take her cousin back but Sumati asks for water and Roopa/Anirudh runs to give her water. Bondhitsa gets impressed by this and asks Thakumaa to hire him. Thakumaa says she hired Roopa only because of Bondhita and he thinks he has come to their house only for her too. Rimjhim asks Roopa to clean the house and after she finishes his work, Thakumaa asks him what else she knows. Roopa tells her the benefits of turmeric and Bondhita recalls Anirudh's words.

Thakumaa asks Roopa about her family and she says she has to work to raise her children. She says she knows women should not leave the house but she has no other option. Thakumaa tells her she will hire her but test her for three days. Thakumaa then asks Roopa her thoughts on women education. She says women should not seek education as it makes them vulnerable. Bondhita starts arguing with Roopa and says education makes a woman bright and knowledgeable. She says she's educated and Anirudh is adamant about making her a Barrister.

Thakumaa throws coal at Bondhita and tells her that if she brings up Anirudh's name in their conversation again, she will burn her tongue, with the coal. Thakumaa brings out a gun and starts shooting the vultures when Roopa is about to tell Bondhita that he's Anirudh. Anirudh feels disheartened when Bondhita does not understand that he's her Sakha Babu. Later, Rimjhim gets clothes and asks Roopa to wash the clothes. When he asks which soap to use, Rimjhim asks Bondhita to help him. Roopa then decides to make use of the situation and tell her he's Anirudh.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BARRISTER BABU

