Barrister Babu 21 April 2021 Written Update: Anirudh And Bondhita Mend Their Relationship

Barrister Babu 21 April 2021 written update: Trilochan scolds Anirudh and asks him if he knew that Manorama was a freedom fighter. Anirudh says yes he knew it and also says that their marriage was fake, and just a compromise to fulfil their mission. Sampoorna taunts Anirudh that he wanted to make Bondhita go away from his life. Trilochan and Binoy scold Anirudh for his foolishness and tell him that he has lost everything now. Anirudh's alter ego appears and makes fun of him. They tell him that Anirudh has now broken Bondhita and he cannot mend it. Anirudh defends himself and says he did everything for Bondhita and she will understand the reason behind it. His alter ego laughs at him and this makes Anirudh think about making things up to Bondhita.

Barrister Babu 21 April Written Update

Anirudh's alter ego tells Anirudh that it's a bad time for Bondhita since Anirudh pushed her into darkness and has left her alone to tolerate it. They ask Anirudh if he can meet Bondhita's eyes again and if he has the courage to face her. Anirudh says he does have the courage to meet her eyes and explain her things. Anirudh notices Bondhita approaching him and hides in a closet. Bondhita notices him hiding in and asks him to come out. Anirudh denies coming out and starts crying. Bondhita asks Anirudh if he wants to see her cry and Anirudh denies it.

Bondhita says she understood Manorama and his intentions and also says she broke his courage. She says she has hurt him a lot and now that she knows his real intention, it should be a punishment for her to never show her face to Anirudh. This makes Anirudh cry even more and apologises to Bondhita. He says he faked his marriage with Manorama and made her cry, adding that he was wrong. Anirudh and Bondhita both hold their ears and start doing situps. They apologise to each other for not understanding each other. Trilochan comes by their room and notices them getting emotional together. He says Manorama might have stayed with them for a little span of time and faked her marriage but it brought Anirudh and Bondhita closer than ever.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)