'Barrister Babu' 22 April 2021 Episode Written Update: Bondita Calls Anirudh Her "Lord"

Barrister Babu is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. The overall plot of this show revolves around the pre-independence era in the state of Bengal, when several socially backward practices were prevalent in the society. It shows Anirudh Roy Choudhary, a young barrister, who fights for the rights to educate a young girl named Bondita Das and make her a barrister herself. The show had premiered in February last year and has introduced many intriguing turn of events in its plot. Following is the written update of Barrister Babu 22 April 2021 episode.

Barrister Babu 22 April 2021 written update

The episode begins with Trilochan making a remark about how Anirudh and Bondita would be always happy. Bondita goes on to touch the feet of Anirudh, saying that she was touching her ‘Lord’s feet’. She then goes on to express her gratitude to Anirudh, talking about how he had supported her, gave her the courage and showed her the right path and even protected her from the dangers. Bondita then makes a vow saying that she would always listen to him and will take his word as a message from the Lord.

This brings tears to Anirudh’s eyes, who then asks Bondita to close hers. He then himself touches her feet which takes her by surprise. Anirudh then calls her his friend and mentor and decides to make a promise as well. He says that he would protect her and her happiness would be the goal of his life. Both of them share an emotional hug. They venture out on the streets and enjoy each other’s company. When Sumati comes home, Bondita hugs her in happiness and tells her how Anirudh is taking care of her.

Sumati then informs Bondita that her father’s house would be her ‘Maayka’ now and Anirudh asks about her ‘Thakumaa’. Bondita describes her ill-tempered nature, saying that the entire village is scared of her. Sumita asks whether Bondita wants to stay there, who replies by saying that she does and apologises to her. Bondita then describes how Anirudh was like a Lord to her and that he would always protect her. This is a brief Barrister Babu 22 April written update.