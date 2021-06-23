Barrister Babu 22 June 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Gets Anirudh Arrested

Barrister Babu June 22 2021 episode starts with Anirudh saying that they shall leave before anyone comes. Bondita holds his hand. Sumati, Thakumaa and Pandit come inside the cave. Bondita says that she has a lot of pain in her foot. Anirudh lifts her and takes her. Anirudh and Bondita go out from the cave in the morning. Thakumaa and Sumati call out Bondita. Anirudh sees the wire mesh and holds it for Bondita to move ahead. Sumati asks Pandit and Thakumaa about Bondita as she gets worried.

Thakumaa sees the fallen pillar and some blood marks. Pandit says he thinks she came under some pillar and died. Sumati scolds him while Thakumaa gets Bondita’s necklace there. She checks the place well and finds Anirudh’s watch which she recognizes while recalling about Anirudh.

Sumati cries. Thakumaa says a thief always leaves his sign, so she need not worry as nothing has happened to Bondita, Anirudh has taken her from the place. Anirudh says once they cross Krishnanagar then Thakumaa can’t stop them and they will go to London. Anirudh pulls the cart on which Bondita is seated when Bondita says they have almost reached the limit of Krishnanagar.

They get shocked seeing Thakumaa standing at the limit. She stops them as Anirudh says that she can’t do that today. She says she can kill him today, it’s difficult to get saved from her. Thakumaa tells Anirudh that she asked him not to touch a stranger girl. Policemen come there and Thakumaa orders them to arrest Anirudh.

Anirudh says she is blaming him. Thakumaa tells Anirudh that his dream to make Bondita a barrister will break down and die in front of him in the jail. Anirudh asks her not to celebrate her victory. He says he will come back from the jail and take Bondita to London. She says that she won’t let Anirudh come out of jail. She also tells him that she will get Bondita married to anyone she finds and kill his dreams, it’s her promise.

Anirudh gets arrested and Thakumaa drags Bondita away from him. Bondita argues with Thakumaa. She says that Anirudh is her lord and she did wrong with him. She tells Thakumaa that she lied to her, she told her that Trilochan didn’t apologise but instead it was her who kept a condition to insult him.

Bondita tells her that she supported Thakumaa as it was about woman’s esteem, but she used that esteem as a shield. She says that Thakumaa broke her trust by sending Anirudh to jail. Thakumaa says she also supported her. Bondita argues that she only supported herself and her ego. Thakumaa scolds her and gets burning coal to burn her tongue. Bondita tells her that one shouldn’t scare a person so much that fear ends and now no fear can scare her. If she wants her betterment then free Anirudh from the jail.

