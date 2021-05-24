'Barrister Babu' 22 May 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Makes A New Rule For Bondhita

In Barrister Babu 22 May 2021 episode, Bondhita takes Thakumaa to Roopa and asks her to check Roopa. She recalls watching Roopa eat tobacco and says she is hiding something. Anirudh says Bondhita thinks he has stolen something, he gets scared and creates a drama. Thakumaa says she will check her and touches Roopa but Anirudh feels ashamed. Later, Bondhita reveals she saw a woman eating tobacco and is sure it was Roopa. Thakumaa realises she also eats tobacco to release stress. Anirudh fears that if Thakumaa checks him, she will find study notes. Thakumaa spares Roopa and asks her to wear her saree properly.

Further in Barrister Babu written update, Thakumaa packs food for Kaka and Tapur-Tupur get tempted on seeing all the food. She asks them not to stare at the food or Kaka will get a bad stomach ache. Thakumaa asks Rimjhim to get almonds and sees that a few almonds are missing from them. Rimjhim and Tapur-Tupur deny taking almonds from her. Bondhita comes there and says she took a few almonds from the pack since she was feeling a little hungry last night. Thakumaa scolds her for calling Roopa a thief and herself stealing almonds.

In her defence, Bondhita says she felt hungry and there was nothing in the kitchen to eat. Thakumaa says the food is for her kaka because he deserves to eat it and works for the family. Bondhita says if he earns money, they run the house and work here, which means they put equal efforts and strength into working. She says her Sakha babu has told her men and women, both should get an equal amount of nutrition with the food they eat, so why does Thakumaa differ? Rimjhim worries that Bondhita will not get beaten by Thakumaa.

Thakumaa asks Roopa to get a pot of water and pours it on her head. She tells Bondhita that from now on, she will control her anger this way. She says fasts were kept for women so they could control their hunger and anger, adding that Anirudh taught her all the bad things in life. Thakumaa announces that from now on, Bondhita will only get one luchi a day and she will have to fast. She says that this will teach her how to stay hungry and open her mind.

