Barrister Babu 23 March 2021 Written Update: Bondhita Learns Manorama Is Anirudh's Wife

Barrister Babu 23 March 2021 written update: Bondhita enters the house with an injured leg and she notices the vermilion on Manorama's hairline. She gets a shock and is left hurt because her nightmare has come true. Bondhita rushes to her room and starts crying, thinking about the moments she spent with Anirudh. When Anirudh finds small footsteps outside his room, he decides to go and see Bondhita but goes to meet Manorama. He apologises to Manorama for marrying her without her consent. Manorama, instead of tells Anirudh that she has respecting him even more because he helped her fake their marriage for the sake of their country's freedom.

In Barrister Babu written update, Manorama thanks Anirudh for helping her and tells him that she can complete her mission peacefully now. She then asks Anirudh to leave the room as nobody can see her with him as they have to behave like a married couple and can only see each other after a small post-wedding ritual. Meanwhile, Sampoorna wonders why Anirudh got married to Manorama in the first place. She tells Binoy that she does not understand their relationship and Binoy explains to her that Anirudh might have done it because he needs to satisfy his other needs.

Sampoorna says that Manorama might be plotting something and satisfying needs can not be the only reason they got married. Binoy stops her from overthinking and asks her to behave like a mother-in-law. Sampoorna assures Binoy that she will handle the situation efficiently. Anirudh goes to the temple in their home and starts crying in front of the goddess Durga. He says that he started bonding with the goddess because of Bondhita. He admits that Bondhita was not understanding their relationship and he had no other choice and was bound to do it.

Anirudh lights up a lamp and holds the flame in his hand. He says that his main goal in life is to take care of Bondhita and make sure she has a bright future. He says he does not care who calls him a cheater and a villain, he will not stop until he makes Bondhita, a barrister. On the other hand, Koyli consoles Bondhita and asks her to drink some water. Bondhita says she wants to talk to Anirudh. Trilochan comes to check on Bondhita and explains to her that he is angry with Anirudh too and he will make the latter understand what he did was wrong. Trilochan asks Bondhita to eat something but she tells him she wants to talk to Anirudh.

Bondhita tells Trilochan that she wants Anirudh to answer her, which made her fail in their marriage. She says she will not eat anything till she gets her answers. Meanwhile, Anirudh says that he wants his old Bondhita back who only wanted to become a Barrister and would debate with him on good topics. He says that he won't stop trying till people start calling her a barrister.

Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu