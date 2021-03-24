Barrister Babu 24 March 2021 Written Update: Bondhita Fumes With Rage Because Of Anirudh

Barrister Babu 24 March 2021 written update: Bondhita sits in her room and cries her heart out after what Anirudh did to her. She remains adamant that she would not sleep and will talk to Anirudh at any cost. Meanwhile, Trilochan confronts Anirudh and tells him that he cannot hide is face after what he did now. Anirudh avoids looking at Trilochan in the eyes, while the latter lashes at him. He tells Anirudh that Bondhita has been crying since morning and has not eaten anything. Trilochan further says that Anirudh, who used to give lessons to the world has failed as a human.

In Barrister Babu 24 March 2021 full episode, Trilochan gets angry at Anirudh and tells him that he is Bondhita's Patibabu, Barrister Babu, and also mentions the other names Bondhita gave him. He says Anirudh finished everything in a jiffy and now he cannot face his own wife. Anirudh yells at Trilochan and tells him that he does not want to make anyone understand anything and the truth is bitter but Bondhita will have to accept it. Trilochan keeps taunting Anirudh but he goes back in his room and shuts the door. Manorama comes there and Trilochan glances at her angrily.

Anirudh goes back to his room and starts crying. He asks Bondhita to forgive him, even though he does not deserve it. He says he had no choice and cannot give answers to her now. Meanwhile, Bondhita sprinkles water on her face so she does not fall asleep. She waits for Anirudh and is sure that her husband will come to meet her. Anirudh admits that he hurt Bondhita a lot of time earlier, and his only intention is to lead her on the right path. Anirudh starts hurting himself, for hurting Bondhita.

Manorama notices Anirudh crying and she tries to console him by trying to talk to him. Meanwhile, Trilochan thinks about talking to Bondhita so she does not fall sick. He says that Manorama impressed Anirudh because of her intelligence but Bondhita should not suffer because of Anirudh. Manorama asks Anirudh to go and talk to Bondhita. Anirudh says he knows that she might have a lot of questions in her mind now but he does not have answers for it now. However, Manorama explains to Anirudh that Bondhita is a smart girl and she will understand whatever he explains. On Manorama's suggestion, Anirudh agrees to talk to Bondhita.

Bondhita says she cannot wait anymore and decides to go and speak to Anirudh. Meanwhile, Anirudh says that he will have to talk to Bondhita rudely because if he talks to her nicely, she might get distracted again. Bondhita goes to Anirudh's room and on seeing Manorama there, she returns to her room. Later, Bondhita throws her special phone at Anirudh who throws it back to her.

Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu