Barrister Babu 24 May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh And Bondhita Reunite

In Barrister Babu 24 May 2021 episode, Anirudh says Thakumaa will punish Bondhita in a harsh way, to which Thakumaa asks Roopa why she worries for Bondhita. Thakumaa questions Roopa and asks her if she has any relation with Bondhita, but Roopa denies it. Thakumaa says Anirudh has brainwashed her child and she will teach her a lesson by teaching her values again. During lunch, Thakumaa fills Tapur and Tupur's plates but gives less food to Bondhita. Anirudh notices this and says Thakumaa knows Bondhita needs nutritious food while growing but she's doing this on purpose. Thakumaa asks Bondhita if she needs more food and says if she needs more food, she will have to forget what Anirudh taught her. Bondhita denies taking the food and says she will stay hungry because Thakumaa wanted to test her willpower. Anirudh/Roopa smiles at her.

Barrister Babu 24 May written update

In Barrister Babu 24 May 2021 written update, Thakumaa gets angry at Bondhita and tells her she has a lot of work to do and if she does not eat properly, she will feel dizzy. Bondhita says she will complete all her work, but she won't eat and will definitely not forget what Anirudh taught her. Thakumaa says if Bondhita makes excuses for work saying she's sick, she won't be spared. Tapur tells Bondhita to tie a cloth on her stomach if she feels hungry. Bondhita goes to make spices and Anirudh goes to arrange food for her. Thakumaa says she has to visit a friend who is sick and leaves. Trilochan follows her to speak to her but she says she does not talk to strangers.

Trilochan tells her they had a relationship before and how can she forget that. Thakumaa calls Bihari and asks Trilochan what relation they had, in front of Bihari. Trilochan gets embarrassed and leaves from there. Later, Anirudh sneaks some food from his house for Bondhita and Sampoorna notices another woman in their house. Sampoorna finds an anklet in her house. Anirudh knocks on the door like he used to knock before. Bondhita thinks of him and wonders if he came to meet her. Anirudh knocks on the door thrice, again and Bondhita opens the door to find Roopa outside. She asks her why she knocked like Anirudh. He reveals "I'm Anirudh, your Sakha babu". Bondhita gets happy and hugs him tightly.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BARRISTER BABU

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.