Barrister Babu 25 May 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Makes Things Worse For Anirudh

In Barrister Babu 25 May 2021 episode, Bondhita gets happy to see Anirudh and tells him she cannot meet him because she has promised Thakumaa she would not meet him. Anirudh asks what Bondhita's goal in life is, and she says studying. Anirudh explains to her how she needs food for studying and her promise won't break because he came to meet her and she did not. Anirudh feeds Bondhita the food he brought and she compliments his look like a woman. Sampoorna get suspicious of the woman she saw and is sure she had come to steal food.

In Barrister Babu 25 May written update, Bondhita accidentally steps on Anirudh's saree and he says she will reveal his identity, and they end up laughing. Bondhita warns Anirudh and says he should not have come to meet her because if Thakumaa comes to know about it, she will ruin their lives. Anirudh says his goal in life is more than the risk he takes. He says he wishes to send Bondhita to London for her further studies and that is where she can become a barrister. Bondhita asks if Anirudh will accompany her and he agrees. Anirudh says as a part of the college application, Bondhita will have to write essays.

Thakumaa comes back home and wonders why Bondhita's room is locked at this hour. Meanwhile, Bondhita says Anirudh danced like a peacock for Thakumaa and she asks him what he can do for her. Thakumaa enters the room and points a gun at the man who is hired by Sampoorna. She worries when that man gets caught by Thakumaa. Meanwhile, Thakumaa takes the man to Anirudh's house and asks him to come out. Trilochan and Thakumaa get into a fistfight and Anirudh worries for them both. Bihari rushes to the Mukhiya and asks him to come.

Thakumaa asks the man if Anirudh sent him and he denies it. Trilochan and Thakumaa address each other as Kalind and Kalindi and get into an argument again. The Mukhiya comes and stops them and asks them to behave with each other and stop fighting like kids. Thakumaa says she will never come to their house and if she does, they can cut off her hands. She further adds that if Anirudh comes to her house, she will cut off his hands. This scares everyone, including Sampoorna and Bondhita. Later, Bondhita goes to the window and cries, thinking she will never be able to meet Anirudh. However, Anirudh signals Bondhita using light and she signals him back.

