Barrister Babu 26 May 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa To Expose Anirudh Aka Roopa?

In Barrister Babu 26 May 2021 episode, Sumati notices Bondhita in a gloomy mood and asks what's bothering her. Bondhita says she is happy and Sumati says she understands her daughter well. Sumati explains to Bondhita that Anirudh ruined her life and she must not meet him, she says although he did a lot for her, he broke their marriage which is wrong. Bondhita says it was a mutual decision and why should Anirudh alone be blamed. Meanwhile, Trilochan and Bihari notice a woman in Anirudh's room and they decide to leave for their hometown soon since Kalindi will end up killing Trilochan.

In Barrister Babu 26 May 2021 written update, Anirudh changes into Roopa's disguise and goes to meet Bondhita. He is about to slip when Bondhita cares for him and this leaves Thakumaa suspicious. She says Bondhita hated Roopa till yesterday and now she's caring for him. Anirudh instantly replies that he went to get something for Thakumaa, so she could hit Bondhita with it and teach her a lesson. Thakumaa thanks him and asks him to get back to work if he wants food. Anirudh goes on the terrace and hurts himself when Bondhita comes to take care of him. Later, Bondhita tells Anirudh that she does not want to go to London.

Anirudh reminds her of their dream together and Bondhita says they saw the dream when they were together and now that they are not together, there's no point in studying, she will stay with Thakumaa forever. Bondhita returns the ink pen to Anirudh and he tells her how they are together for each other and not the society. Anirudh explains to Bondhita that they don't need to be together. Anirudh says he will take her out of the hell and teach her like Roopa. He says he will teach her and she will help him at work. Bondhita says Thakumaa will cut his hand off, and Anirudh replies he will be happy to be a handicap but he will make her a barrister.

Anirudh's wig flies off and Thakumaa comes that way. Bondhita rushes to get back the wig and Thakumaa asks Roopa to clean the terrace. Thakumaa finds a hair strand in the herbs and asks whose hair it is. She says "I will find out whose hair strand it is and if it belongs to Anirudh, I will cut his hands off". She says our house belongs to all women and if a man comes in, it will be Anirudh and no one else.

