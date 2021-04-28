Barrister Babu 27 April 2021 Written Update: Anirudh And Bondhita Officially Separate

Barrister Babu 27 April 2021 written update: Anirudh and Bondhita sit in the Panchayat and discuss their marriage. Anirudh rests his case after saying that his marriage with Bondhita was a compromise and she was too young when she got married, which makes their marriage illegal. He further says he leaves it to Bondhita, to take her decision next. Everyone remains quiet and shifts their focus to Bondhita. She says she agrees with her husband's decision and says "I understand that Anirudh is following this marriage because of societal pressure and her". Anirudh repeats that he has left the final decision to Bondhita. The Panchayat remains stunned and one of the people says that it's the very first time in a Panchayat when a woman is going to take the final decision.

Barrister Babu written update: Trilochan is adamant that Bondhita will not be taking extreme action against her marriage. However, Bondhita announces her decision which leaves everyone shocked as they did not expect anything from her. Trilochan gets upset and says that if Bondhita loved Anirudh so much, how could she agree with him and make a decision. Trilochan is adamant that someone is pressuring Bondhita to take such a decision. Meanwhile, Sampoorna gets happy to learn about the separation of Anirudh and Bondhita. She says to herself that she will now get to do her evil deeds and nobody will be able to stop her from now on.

The Panchayat asks Anirudh and Bondhita to take reverse pheras, so their marriage is considered illegal. Bondhita reminisces her old days with Anirudh as they complete the ritual. Bondhita is extremely hurt and broken, as she learns she will have to stay away from Anirudh from now on. After the ritual, Anirudh announces that Bondhita will still be his responsibility and she will be staying in his house. However, Sampoorna's brother speaks up against them and says if Anirudh and Bondhita are separated and they have no relation between them, how can they stay under the same roof? Anirudh scolds him and asks Bondhita to hold his hand but Bondhita denies doing so.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)