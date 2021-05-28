Barrister Babu 27 May 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Exposes Anirudh's Real Identity

In Barrister Babu 27 May 2021 episode, Thakumaa reaches Trilochan's house and asks him to come out. Trilochan taunts and says Kalindi comes to his house to see his face every single time. Thakumaa ignores his taunts and says she found Anirudh's hair in her house. Trilochan defends Anirudh and says he has gone out for his work and is not at home since morning, asking why will he enter Thakumaa's house. Thakumaa says she can never trust Trilochan again as he has always lied. Thakumaa orders Roopa to go and call Bondhita. She says if Anirudh does not come out, she will hurt Bondhita. She says Anirudh wants to give Bondhita's fingers strength, she will break her fingers. Anirudh says he will let Thakumaa know that Roopa and Anirudh are the same person, but he won't hurt Bondhita.

Barrister Babu 27 May written update

In Barrister Babu written update, Anirudh cries remembering Bondhita's miserable condition and curses himself for not saving her. Bondhita uses her lamp to signal Anirudh and he smiles, signalling her back. He thinks he will take Bondhita to London and change her life for the good. The next morning, Sampoorna taunts Thakumaa over Bondhita and they get into an argument. Later, Sampoorna hands the anklets to Thakumaa and says Bondhita might have come to meet Anirudh to their haveli. Thakumaa takes it and says it does not belong to Bondhita or anyone else from their house. She leaves.

Thakumaa sees the anklet and questions Roopa about it, who says she might have lost the anklet when she was near the river, taking a bath. Thakumaa asks Roopa to be careful next time. Later, Anirudh says he has a plan to send Thakuma away from their haveli. Bondhita asks how and just then Rimjhim comes in and says the governor has called Thakumaa to their office. She says he is impressed by the medicines she makes and has invited her to meet her. Thakumaa says it's an honour that the governor has called to meet her but she won't go.

Bondhita smiles when she learns Anirudh has planned to send Thakumaa away this way but frowns when Thakumaa says she won't go. Thakumaa says she knows Anirudh planned all this. She kicks Anirudh and food falls off Roopa's hands. She asks Roopa where she got the food from, and she replies she did not steal them from their kitchen. Thakumaa says she knows Roopa did not steal from her kitchen, but from the neighbour's kitchen. She takes a sickle and puts it on Anirudh's neck, saying she knows Roopa's real identity.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BARRISTER BABU

